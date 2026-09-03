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Christopher Nolan to Martin Scorsese: 6 Directors Who Have Become New Stars Of Cinema
From Christopher Nolan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Mohit Suri, discover 6 directors whose distinctive styles and strong fanbases have made their names a major reason audiences head to theatres.
6 Directors Who Have Become New Stars Of Cinema
For decades, movie marketing revolved primarily around the lead actor. A familiar face could open a film, drive its promotions and determine much of its box-office appeal. But that equation is changing. A new generation of audiences is also turning up for the filmmaker behind the camera. Certain directors now carry a promise of their own. Their names suggest a particular scale, mood, visual style or storytelling experience, sometimes becoming more influential than the cast attached to a project.
From Christopher Nolan's large-format spectacles to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's opulent dramas, these filmmakers have developed identities that function almost like cinematic brands. Here are six directors whose names have become a significant part of the reason audiences head to theatres:
1. Christopher Nolan
Few filmmakers have transformed their name into a theatrical brand as successfully as Christopher Nolan. A Nolan film is expected to be ambitious, technically inventive and designed for the big screen. Whether it is the superhero grandeur of The Dark Knight, the layered storytelling of Inception, the cosmic scale of Interstellar or the historical weight of Oppenheimer, his films arrive with a recognisable promise. His latest film, The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, became a global talking point well before its release, with Nolan's involvement serving as one of its biggest attractions.
In India, the film opened to more than Rs 16 crore, reportedly giving the filmmaker his biggest opening in the country.
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2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has built such a recognisable cinematic world that his name often functions as a genre by itself. His films are associated with lavish sets, elaborate costumes, sweeping music, intense romance and emotions presented on a grand scale.
From Devdas to Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali has developed a visual language that audiences can identify almost instantly. Even after Heeramandi became one of Netflix's most discussed Indian series, interest in his next directorial, Love & War, has remained strong despite its 2027 release. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal bring considerable star power to the project, but the Bhansali name remains one of its biggest draws.
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3. Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has represented director-as-brand status for several decades. His name is closely linked with accessible, large-scale storytelling, especially when the subject involves science fiction, adventure or encounters beyond the ordinary.
From Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to War of the Worlds, Spielberg has repeatedly shown how ambitious ideas can be shaped into mainstream cinematic events. His 2026 film Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colman Domingo and Colin Firth, was promoted with much of the excitement centred on Spielberg's return to science fiction.
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4. Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese's name carries a different kind of power, rooted in artistic credibility, cultural influence and an extraordinary body of work. A film directed by Scorsese attracts attention even before its genre, plot or commercial scale becomes clear. His most recent feature, Killers of the Flower Moon, drew interest not only because of its cast, which included Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, but also because it marked another major work from Scorsese. His upcoming film What Happens at Night, featuring DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is already generating curiosity largely because of the filmmaker at its centre.
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5. Aditya Dhar
Indian cinema has also seen directors develop a strong identity of their own, and Aditya Dhar is one of the clearest recent examples. With his directorial debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhar established a reputation for disciplined action, patriotic themes and tightly constructed storytelling.
The success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge has expanded that reputation considerably. The two films have reportedly earned around Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, making Dhar an important part of the franchise's appeal rather than simply the person credited with directing it.
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6. Mohit Suri
Mohit Suri has created a distinct space for himself through emotionally intense romances, dramatic conflicts and music-driven storytelling. His name now signals a particular kind of cinematic experience, one built around heightened feelings and memorable songs.
Films such as Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain helped define that identity. In 2025, Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, became a major theatrical success, with its opening weekend crossing Rs 83 crore. The film's performance was especially striking because it did not rely on established stars, highlighting the audience trust Suri's style has developed over the years.
The director is becoming the new star
The common thread among these filmmakers is not simply popularity but consistency. Over time, audiences have learned what to expect from their names: a certain scale, tone, visual identity or emotional impact. That familiarity can be just as persuasive as the presence of a major actor.
In an industry where star power can rise and fall with individual releases, a strong directorial identity offers a more lasting form of audience trust. The filmmaker is no longer viewed only as the person working behind the camera. For many moviegoers, the director's name has become a compelling reason to book a ticket.
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