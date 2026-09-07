Bigg Boss 20 sees Mary Kom entering its show, but Priyanka Chopra’s special message for the boxer is drawing all the attention. Find out what the actress said to the boxer and why her knockout threat has created so much talk.

The Bigg Boss 20 house saw a fresh addition in the form of boxing champion Mary Kom. She is no ordinary boxer but a six-time world champion, and a gold medalist too, who made an entry in Salman Khan’s show on the day of its launch on September 6.

But before stepping into the new environment, Mary Kom was wished by someone who knows all about her – actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Message From Priyanka Chopra Jonas For Mary Kom

In a video sent by Priyanka on the day of launch, the actress wished the boxer all the best for the tough journey awaiting her. Priyanka asked Mary to be honest to herself and enter the game with a broad mind.

Moreover, the actor did not forget to give the other contestants a warning through her video message. In her video, Priyanka said, “Inka knockout na bohot bhaari padta hai,” which made it one of the highlights of the show launch.

From Boxing Ring to Bigg Boss House

While Mary is no stranger to stiff competition, discipline, and pressure, the Bigg Boss house is a whole new challenge for her. In place of boxing competitors, there are now tasks, nominations, friendships, conflicts, and relationships within the house that she will have to cope with.

It is also a chance for fans to get a glimpse of the sports star beyond her famous boxing career. Mary has spoken before about how she brings discipline and a sportsman's mind to the Bigg Boss show.

Special Connection Between Priyanka And Mary

This message takes on an added meaning as Priyanka starred as Mary Kom in the 2014 biopic “Mary Kom”. The movie was directed by Omung Kumar with Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

So many years after bringing the inspiring story of Mary to the screen through her movie, Priyanka now supports her in her new adventure in the competitive world of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 20: Viewing Time and Venue

Bigg Boss 20 started on September 6, 2026, with the return of Salman Khan as host. It can be viewed on Jio Hotstar channel at 9 PM and TV viewing at 10:30 PM on the Colors channel.