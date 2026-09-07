The new season of Bigg Boss is here, with Salman Khan introducing 17 contestants for Season 20. The diverse lineup includes boxing champion Mary Kom, actors, and digital creators, all set to compete under this year's theme, 'Vardaan'.

The wait is finally over as the new season of Bigg Boss has returned, bringing a fresh mix of personalities, rivalries and unexpected alliances to the screen. With a diverse line-up of contestants stepping into the house, viewers can expect emotions to run high, friendships to be tested and drama to unfold at every turn.

Superstar host Salman Khan welcomed the 17 contestants for Bigg Boss Season 20, introducing them in his own distinct manner.

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Eclectic Contestant Lineup

The contestant lineup brings together an eclectic mix of champions, actors, digital creators, musicians, and rising personalities. While boxing legend Mary Kom brings an unparalleled sporting pedigree, Aamrapali Dubey and Uditi Singh bring their established screen presence and strong fan followings.

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Digital stars and young actors Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Love Gill, and Rohed Khan represent the new generation accustomed to commanding audiences online, while Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer and Isha Rikhi add their own entertainment and performance backgrounds to the mix. Harsh Machare, better known as Yung DSA, and Tanmay Singh, aka ScoutOP, bring their own energy and competitive spirit alongside Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu.

The lineup has been further strengthened by personalities like Mahhi Vij, Asif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari, and Kanika Mann.

Grand Premiere Highlights

At the premiere, Salman Khan kicked off the milestone season in style by performing on iconic songs, also marking his incredible 38 years in the film industry. The contestants also delivered special performances.

In major surprises, Bhojpuri stars Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua joined in for the celebrations.

Theme Reveal: 'Vardaan'

This year’s theme is ‘Vardaan’, with the makers teasing the idea of an “extra jeevan daan” that could bring an unexpected turn to the competition. (ANI)