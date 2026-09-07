Bigg Boss 20 has finally begun, with Salman Khan returning as host and 15 contestants entering the house on September 6. From Mary Kom to Kanika Mann, here’s the complete list.

awaited Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with Salman Khan returning as host. The new season has brought together actors, singers, influencers, a gamer, a rapper and even sporting legend MC Mary Kom, promising plenty of drama inside the house.

Here is the confirmed list of contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 20 house:

The names were revealed during the grand premiere, with each contestant making a dramatic entry into the house.

What Happened In Bigg Boss 20 On September 6?

The premiere was packed with entertainment, emotional moments and the first hints of conflicts inside the house. Kanika Mann became the first contestant to enter, followed by Aasif Khan, who became emotional while sharing the stage with Salman Khan.

One of the biggest talking points was MC Mary Kom’s entry. Soon after entering the house, the boxing champion faced an early challenge over a bed. She asked Qazi Tauqeer to exchange his single bed with hers, but he refused, creating an awkward moment among the housemates.

Meanwhile, Isha Rikhi became emotional after entering the house, while Amrapali Dubey brought a lighter moment to the premiere by openly calling Salman Khan’s popular Prem character a “green flag.”

Another interesting entry was Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Manoj Tiwari. Salman revisited her father’s memorable Bigg Boss stint, including the famous “anda controversy” involving Dolly Bindra.

By the end of the premiere, the contestants had already started revealing their personalities, setting the stage for rivalries, friendships and plenty of drama in the days ahead.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Returns With New Twists

The new season is streaming on JioHotstar, with television viewers able to watch it on Colors TV. The season's theme and new twists, including the mystery surrounding Room No. 20, have added another layer of curiosity for viewers.

With 15 contestants now inside the house, it remains to be seen who manages to survive the nominations, form strong alliances and eventually emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 20.