Ranbir Kapoor is seen showering in his latest viral reel posted by a page. The video has not only gotten fans excited, but has also left them wondering if he is going to join Instagram soon. Keep scrolling to know more!

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his stunning looks, handsome personality and impeccable acting skills. Ranbir Kapoor stands at the center of a social media storm. A viral shower video and a cryptic Instagram post have fans buzzing about the Bollywood actor. Just four hours ago, on September 25, 2026, an account — fluxtheory.in — published an edited post. Its caption read: "the next one’s even better." It quickly racked up 26.5K likes and 331 comments. Many linked it directly to Kapoor. What is 'RK Offline'? That's the question as a Kapoor shower clip floods social media.

Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy

The video, reportedly showing Ranbir Kapoor in the shower, created a massive buzz. Online users attribute this clip to 'RK Offline' — a secretive Instagram account. This unconfirmed account became a focal point. Fans want answers about the leaked content's source and purpose. Digital platforms show their power in shaping celebrity narratives.

How Fan's are Reacting?

One fan wrote, “did I just unlock insta premium?” Another fan wrote, “I was really waiting for him to turn around!.” One more comment read, “HEYLOOOOOOOO.” One more fan wrote, “What's happeninggg!”

Another fan wrote, “I built this algorithm brick by brick.” While another comment read, “This should be on close friends?”

Ranbir On Insta?

However, there's no official record of whether Ranbir is going to join on Instagram, what this alleged PR stunt means, or what the real source of this video is. Let's wait and watch.