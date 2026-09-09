Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami marked Himalaya Day by calling the mountains India's heritage and pledging a balance between ecology and economy for their conservation. Other leaders also stressed the need to protect the Himalayan ecosystem.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended his heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Himalaya Day. In an X post, CM Dhami noted the significance of the Himalayas, describing them as an “integral part of India's natural, cultural, and spiritual heritage.”

“Heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on Himalaya Day. The Himalaya is an integral part of India's natural, cultural, and spiritual heritage. Its vast mountain ranges, glaciers, forests, and rivers not only enrich the beauty of the country but also form the foundation of the lives and livelihoods of millions of people,” he wrote. समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हिमालय दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। हिमालय भारत की प्राकृतिक, सांस्कृतिक और आध्यात्मिक विरासत का अभिन्न हिस्सा है। इसकी विशाल पर्वत श्रृंखलाएं, हिमनद, वन और नदियां न केवल देश की सुंदरता को समृद्ध करती हैं, बल्कि करोड़ों लोगों के जीवन और आजीविका का आधार भी… pic.twitter.com/MxVTzo9A55 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 9, 2026

The Chief Minister also emphasised the government’s full commitment toward establishing a balance between ecology and economy towards the conservation and promotion of the Himalayas. “Our government is continuously working with full commitment to establish a balance between ecology and economy for the conservation and promotion of the Himalaya. Our resolve is to protect the rich biodiversity and natural resources of the Himalaya alongside development,” the tweet added.

Leaders Stress Need for Himalayan Preservation

Marking the occasion, several politicians shared messages highlighting the importance of protecting the Himalayan ecosystem and its preservation. Uttarakhand Minister Ganesh Joshi also tweeted his greetings as he added, “Heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on 'Himalaya Day'. The Himalaya is the origin of our culture, biodiversity, and life-sustaining rivers. Let us resolve to actively contribute to the conservation, promotion, and creation of a clean environment for this sacred crown of the land of Gods.”

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar wrote, “On the occasion of 'Himalaya Day', dedicated to the majestic Himalaya— the foundation of India's picturesque nature, pristine culture, and happy life, and the unbreakable shield of our security—I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow citizens. Let us resolve to protect the snow-capped peaks, glaciers, alpine meadows, pristine water streams, and rich biodiversity of the Himalaya.”

Uttarakhand Health Minister Subodh Uniyal described the Himalayas as the foundation for life-sustaining systems. “The Himalaya is not only our natural heritage but also the foundation for countless life-sustaining systems. Let us all come together and pledge to protect and promote the Himalaya and its ecosystems,” he wrote.

Significance of Himalaya Day

Observed on September 9 every year, the Himalaya Day underscores the urgent necessity for eco-sensitive planning and design in Himalaya hill region. (ANI)