Bigg Boss Kannada: 'Find the Diamond' Task Kicks Off, Know Who's Real Culprit
The Bigg Boss house is already buzzing with action! Contestants have just entered, and a diamond-hunting task is on. The person who has the diamond gets a direct nomination, and all eyes are on Aasiya.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
The game and the hunt begin in the Bigg Boss house
The search for the diamond has officially started. Aasiya Firdose, Gagan Chinnappa, Jagadish, Sangeetha Bhat, Kavya Gowda, Yashas Krishna, and Omprakash Rao have entered the main house, where tasks and nominations are already underway. The remaining contestants are still in the airplane section, passing time with some gossip.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
The small briefcase
Bigg Boss gave a small briefcase to every contestant in the house. However, only one briefcase, given to Gagan Chinnappa, contains a diamond-like object. The housemates must figure out who has the diamond. If they succeed, the person holding the diamond ring gets directly nominated for eviction.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
Suspicion on Aasiya
Right after leaving the confession room, the contestants started suspecting each other. The show's promo shows Gagan Chinnappa claiming he doesn't have the diamond and pointing his finger at Aasiya. Aasiya, however, strongly denies having it.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
Who has the diamond?
The suspicion isn't just with Gagan. Another contestant, Kavya Gowda, also feels that Aasiya is the one with the diamond ring. Everyone is busy discussing it amongst themselves. We'll have to wait and see if they can team up to find the real culprit.
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Image Credit : Colors Kannada
Fight for a bath
Meanwhile, a fight broke out among the contestants still in the airplane. Vaishnavi Koundinya, Kiran Shastri, Dhanush, Prathama Prasad, and others were arguing over bath time. Bigg Boss gave them only 1.5 hours, and Prathama Prasad got really angry when Kiran apparently used up most of the time.
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