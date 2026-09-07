As Mammootty celebrates his 75th birthday, the Malayalam superstar’s remarkable career continues to make headlines. Here’s a look at his estimated net worth, film earnings, lavish properties, business ventures and impressive assets.

Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty, who turns 75 on September 7, has built one of the most successful careers in Indian cinema. With more than five decades in the industry and over 400 films to his credit, the veteran actor has also built a substantial financial portfolio through films, endorsements, real estate and business ventures.

Mammootty Net Worth

According to recent reports, Mammootty’s net worth is estimated at around ₹340 crore. However, this is an industry estimate and there is no publicly verified statement from the actor confirming the exact figure. His wealth is believed to come from acting, brand endorsements, investments, production and other business interests.

Mammootty’s Film Earnings

Acting remains one of Mammootty’s biggest sources of income. Reports suggest that the superstar can command up to ₹10 crore per film, depending on the project and his involvement. His decades-long career and continued demand have helped him remain among Malayalam cinema’s highest-paid stars.

Mammootty has also ventured into film production and distribution, expanding his income beyond acting.

Mammootty’s House and Property

The actor owns properties in several locations, including Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Dubai, according to reports. One of his best-known residences is a lakefront bungalow in Kadavanthra, Kochi, reportedly valued at around ₹4 crore. The home is known for its spacious design, greenery, large glass windows and eco-friendly features such as solar panels.

Reports also state that Mammootty has invested in farmland and other real estate, making property an important part of his overall wealth portfolio.

Business Ventures

Mammootty’s financial interests reportedly extend beyond acting. His portfolio includes film production and distribution, theatre investments and other business interests. These ventures, along with real estate investments and endorsements, contribute to his overall income.

Mammootty’s Legacy

From critically acclaimed performances to blockbuster successes, Mammootty has remained one of Indian cinema’s most respected stars. His financial success is a reflection of a career spanning decades, but his biggest achievement remains his lasting influence on Malayalam cinema.

As Mammootty celebrates his 75th birthday today, his career continues to show that superstardom can endure across generations.