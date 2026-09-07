Lust Stories 3 OTT Release: Lust Stories 3 is set to return with four new stories exploring love, desire, intimacy and complicated relationships. Directed by four acclaimed filmmakers, the anthology will premiere on THIS OTT

Netflix is bringing back its popular anthology franchise with Lust Stories 3, and the third instalment is already creating buzz. The film will premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2026, with four separate stories directed by four celebrated filmmakers.

Four Filmmakers, Four Perspectives

Lust Stories 3 features Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, with each filmmaker helming one story. The anthology will explore relationships, love, desire, intimacy and emotions that people often hesitate to discuss openly.

With four directors bringing their individual storytelling styles to the project, the film is expected to offer four distinct takes on modern relationships and the complexities that come with them.

A Promising Ensemble Cast

The third instalment brings together an impressive lineup of actors. According to Netflix, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee and Gurfateh Pirzada will feature in important roles.

With such a diverse cast, each story is likely to bring a different emotional dynamic, adding variety to the anthology.

Love, Desire And The Complicated Side Of Relationships

Like the earlier films in the franchise, Lust Stories 3 is expected to look beyond conventional romance. The stories will delve into desire, emotional vulnerability, intimacy, relationship conflicts and unspoken feelings.

The first Lust Stories, released in 2018, became widely discussed for addressing subjects such as relationships and female desire. Lust Stories 2 followed in 2023, and the third chapter now aims to take the anthology further with four new perspectives.

Lust Stories 3 will begin streaming on Netflix on September 18, 2026. Apart from its ensemble cast, the involvement of four acclaimed filmmakers has made the upcoming anthology one of the more anticipated OTT releases.