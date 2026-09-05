Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi may be heading to Bigg Boss 20, if the latest contestant promo is anything to go by. The blurred face and emotional hints have convinced fans that the Punjabi actress could be entering the show

Bigg Boss 20 is just around the corner, and the makers have already started building curiosity around the contestants. While the identities of several participants are being kept under wraps, a new promo has sparked speculation that Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi could be one of the contestants.

The speculation comes days after Isha and rapper Badshah confirmed that they had decided to go their separate ways. Here's what the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo has revealed so far.

New Bigg Boss 20 Promo Leaves Netizens Guessing

Ahead of the show's September 6 premiere, the makers have been releasing promos featuring contestants whose faces are deliberately blurred. One of the latest promos features a woman who introduces herself as an actress and says that she has worked in both Punjabi and Hindi films.

Although her face is not visible, several viewers were quick to identify her as Isha Rikhi. The comments section of the promo was soon filled with fans speculating about her possible entry into the Bigg Boss house.

The actress in the promo can also be heard speaking about heartbreak and broken trust. She says, "Mujhe pyar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya..." before getting emotional while discussing how painful it can be when trust is broken in a relationship.

Isha Rikhi-Badshah's Separation Adds To The Buzz

The promo has gained even more attention because of its timing. Isha Rikhi and Badshah recently confirmed that they have decided to part ways after their relationship.

Their joint statement, shared on September 1, said that they had mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths. They also requested people to respect their privacy and refrain from speculation about their relationship.

With the promo focusing heavily on love, heartbreak and broken trust, many social media users have naturally connected its storyline with Isha's recent personal life. However, neither Isha nor the Bigg Boss makers have officially confirmed that she is the woman featured in the promo.

Will Isha Rikhi Enter Bigg Boss 20?

If the actress in the promo is indeed Isha Rikhi, her entry could bring a lot of attention to the new season, particularly because of the timing of her reported participation.

The Punjabi actress has worked across Punjabi and Hindi cinema, which matches the clues provided in the promo. Her emotional statements have also left viewers wondering whether she will open up about her personal experiences once inside the Bigg Boss house.

For now, Isha's participation remains speculation. With Bigg Boss 20 set to premiere on September 6, viewers will not have to wait long to find out whether the actress behind the blurred face is actually Isha Rikhi.