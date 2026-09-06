Actor Black Pandi, who became a household name as 'Pandi' in the hit show 'Kana Kaanum Kaalangal', is now a contestant in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 house.

From the small screen to the big screen, actor Black Pandi has carved a niche for himself. Now, he's taking on a new challenge as one of the contestants entering the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 house. The tenth season of the popular reality show kicks off today at 6 PM, with Vijay Sethupathi as the host. Pandi is joining a mix of film stars, TV personalities, and social media influencers.

The Journey from TV

Pandi's real name is Lingeswaran and he's from Madurai. His acting journey began on television. He shot to fame among the youth with his role as 'Pandi' in the Vijay TV serial 'Kana Kaanum Kaalangal'. After that, he appeared in several TV shows and even showed off his dancing skills in 'Jodi Number One'.

Making a Mark in Cinema

His popularity on TV opened doors to the film industry. The movie 'Angadi Theru' was a major turning point in his career, where he played the character Marimuthu.

Which films has he acted in?

For years, Black Pandi has been a familiar face in Tamil cinema, often in small but memorable supporting roles. He has acted in many films, including Ghilli, Autograph, Lee, Muruga, Angadi Theru, Maanja Velu, Deiva Thirumagal, Velayudham, Neerparavai, Saattai, Jilla, Poojai, Sagalakalavallavan, Pandigai, and Mirugaa.

What to Expect in the Bigg Boss House?

Fans have mostly seen him in funny or supporting roles. But now, they're about to see the 'real' Black Pandi. The Bigg Boss house is a place where you can't act. It's all about showing your true personality, how you handle arguments, your patience, friendships, and how you perform in tasks.

So, the big question on everyone's mind is this: will the Black Pandi who always made us laugh be a fun-loving contestant? Or will he surprise everyone by showing a completely different side? We'll also have to wait and see how his years of experience in the film industry will help him in the Bigg Boss game.

He was a supporting actor in films, a famous face on TV, and now, a Bigg Boss contestant. This new journey for Black Pandi is definitely going to be a fresh experience for his fans.