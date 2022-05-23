Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collection Day 3: Karthik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film sets new weekend record

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Bhool Bhlulaiyaa 2' becomes the first film of 2022 to cross Rs 50 crore over the first weekend.

Anees Bazmee’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has saved Bollywood from major embarrassment at the box office and how. The last few releases at the Hindi box office, before Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror-comedy, failed to make a good collection. In fact, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released a week before BB2, tanked miserably at the box office. And so is the case with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad which too was released in the theatres on May 20, alongside BB2. But, Kartik and Kiara’s film has successfully set the ball rolling at the Hindi box office. It is the biggest opener of 2022 and the first film this year that has smoothly crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the first weekend itself.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The prequel, helmed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2007. Despite several comparisons that were drawn between the original and the sequel, this T-series backed film has been able to surpass all the expectations that were laid upon it. ALSO READ: Box office collection day 2: Bhool Bhulaiyaa sees 28% jump, Dhaakad fails to impress

The trade pundits were hopeful of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minting at least Rs 20 crore on Sunday. Standing true to the expectations, the film did a business of Rs 23.51 crores on its first Sunday. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makes the biggest Bollywood opening day collection of 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released on May 20, earned Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day. It reportedly earned Rs 18.34 crore on Saturday and Rs 23.51 crore on Sunday. With Rs 55.95 crore as the collection for its first weekend, the film has beaten Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which previously held the record of having the highest-earning (Rs 39.12 crore) on the first weekend in Hindi films released this year. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film stands a number two now, the third position is being held by Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey Rs 36.17 crore. ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

