Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collection Day 3: Karthik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film sets new weekend record

    First Published May 23, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Bhool Bhlulaiyaa 2' becomes the first film of 2022 to cross Rs 50 crore over the first weekend.

    Image: PR Agency

    Anees Bazmee’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has saved Bollywood from major embarrassment at the box office and how. The last few releases at the Hindi box office, before Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror-comedy, failed to make a good collection. In fact, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released a week before BB2, tanked miserably at the box office. And so is the case with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad which too was released in the theatres on May 20, alongside BB2. But, Kartik and Kiara’s film has successfully set the ball rolling at the Hindi box office. It is the biggest opener of 2022 and the first film this year that has smoothly crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the first weekend itself.

    Image: PR Agency

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The prequel, helmed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2007. Despite several comparisons that were drawn between the original and the sequel, this T-series backed film has been able to surpass all the expectations that were laid upon it.

    ALSO READ: Box office collection day 2: Bhool Bhulaiyaa sees 28% jump, Dhaakad fails to impress

    Image: PR Agency

    The trade pundits were hopeful of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minting at least Rs 20 crore on Sunday. Standing true to the expectations, the film did a business of Rs 23.51 crores on its first Sunday.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makes the biggest Bollywood opening day collection of 2022

    Image: PR Agency

    The trade pundits were hopeful of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minting at least Rs 20 crore on Sunday. Standing true to the expectations, the film did a business of Rs 23.51 crores on its first Sunday.

    ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review: Kartik Aaryan, Kaira Advani’s film instils hope in Bollywood; is a 'winner'

    Image: PR Agency

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released on May 20, earned Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day. It reportedly earned Rs 18.34 crore on Saturday and Rs 23.51 crore on Sunday. With Rs 55.95 crore as the collection for its first weekend, the film has beaten Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which previously held the record of having the highest-earning (Rs 39.12 crore) on the first weekend in Hindi films released this year. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film stands a number two now, the third position is being held by Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey Rs 36.17 crore.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

    Image: Official poster

    Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad could manage to gather Rs 97 lakh on Sunday. Looking at its box office collection, the film is poised to become the biggest flop of the year. Made in about Rs 80 crores, the total earning of this film has so far been only Rs 3.22 crores.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

    ALSO READ: Exclusive! 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani speak to Asianet Newsable

    ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: I have taken a calculative risk, says Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

    ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film RBA

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film

    Why is Bengali TV serial Aay Tobe Sohochori trending? RBA

    Why is Bengali TV serial ‘Aay Tobe Sohochori’ trending?

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)-tgy

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Time, date, who will host and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Time, date, who will host and more

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram picture is one of her best posts till date RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest Instagram picture is one of her best posts till date

    Recent Stories

    REET 2022: REET application form closes today, Know important dates, how to apply - adt

    REET 2022: REET application form closes today, Know important dates, how to apply

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film RBA

    Bengali film Belashuru OTT release date: When, where to watch Soumitra Chatterjee's last film

    Kerala court convicts husband in Vismaya dowry death case

    Kerala court convicts husband in Vismaya dowry death case

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion-ayh

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion

    Why is Bengali TV serial Aay Tobe Sohochori trending? RBA

    Why is Bengali TV serial ‘Aay Tobe Sohochori’ trending?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon