Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review: Kartik Aaryan, Kaira Advani’s film instils hope in Bollywood; is a 'winner'

Kartik Aaryan and Kaira Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 seem to have hit the chord with the audience. Director Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy is receiving some raving reviews; take a look at what Twitterattis have to say about the film.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the theatres on Friday, May 20. The film, helmed by Anees Bazmee, is a standalone sequel to the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Since the film is a sequel to the 2007 cult comedy, the makers were sure of comparisons with its prequel, despite having a fresh story.

While the comparison with the previous film may or may not be a pressure point for the makers, what certainly could have added the stress was how, in the recent past, some Bollywood films have failed to make a business while the South films dubbed in Hindi turned out to be mega-blockbusters.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

The early predictions made by trade pundits based on the advance booking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, stated that there were a lot of expectations from this Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer film to do a good business at the box office. And whole the film is still being watched across the theatres in India, some early Twitter reviews have come out hugely in support of the film.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a “winner”. Adarsh believes that this Anees Bazmee film will be able to “end the dry spell” for Bollywood at the box office.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

Recently, in an interview with Asianet Newsable, Kiara Advani was asked about her thoughts on Bollywood films that couldn’t do much of a business in front of South films, and if this adds any pressure on their film. The actress, citing examples of Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files, said that “a good film gets its dues”. She also added that “there is hope” and that there is hope for their film also.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani speak to Asianet Newsable

Watch the full interview here:

Going by some of the reviews that have been posted on the microblogging site Twitter, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has definitely hit the chord with the audience. One user wrote about how only Kartik Aaryan could have stepped into Akshay Kumar’s shoes. Praises were also being shared hugely for Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and the other characters. Looks like Kaira Advani’s ‘hope’ has come true for Anees Bazmee, his entire team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and of course, Bollywood, which had been waiting for a film to make some noise at the box office.

With this, the film’s opening day collection is worth watching out for. Meanwhile, take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:



ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate

ALSO READ: Exclusive: I have taken a calculative risk, says Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Meet Namit Malhotra, the Indian who won his 7th Oscar for 'Dune'

ALSO READ: Shefali Shah Exclusive: 'I am a goofball in real life'

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

ALSO READ: 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from other Bollywood weddings

ALSO READ: A Thursday Exclusive: Director Behzad Khambata, Yami Gautam & Neha Dhupia share journey

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Director Abhay Pannu shares 'Rocket Boys' journey; reveals what to expect from Season 2

ALSO READ: Meet Indore’s royal family whose centuries-old 'Rawala' turned sets for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film