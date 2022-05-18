Exclusive! 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani speak to Asianet Newsable

Ahead of its release on Friday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani talk about their film in an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable's Divya Raje Bhonsale.

With only a couple of days left for Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to release, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been all packed with the film’s promotions. The leading pair of this 2007 film’s sequel, Kartik and Kiara, has been on a multi-city tour to promote their upcoming next. Ahead of the film’s release, Kartik and Kiara got in a candid conversation with Asianet Newsable's Divya Raje Bhonsale, sharing their experiences of working on the film.

When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s narration was ready, the first person to come on board was Kartik Aaryan. It is also with this film that Kartik, for the first time, will be seen in a horror-comedy genre. Ask him what his first reaction was when he was approached for the film, and he says, “I was really excited since it is a horror-comedy, and I have not done this genre before. I was really happy to explore it (genre).” ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate

Kartik went on to add that he had never expected that he will be the choice for the role. “When Anees (Bazmee) Sir narrated the story to me and told me the title of the film, it got me all the more excited. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of my favourite films; I never imagined a sequel of it would be made and that they would offer the role to me,” said Kartik. ALSO READ: Exclusive: I have taken a calculative risk, says Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Speaking of the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s female protagonist, Kaira Advani who came onboard after the film’s first poster was out, said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a cult film! The second instalment is a refreshing story with nostalgic elements from the prequel. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a fresh script that suited the base of the first part and had elements of a franchise. Even if the film would have come to me without the title, it still would have been equally exciting to say yes to it.” ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

But, since the film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film, was there any pressure that the actors felt while coming on board? To this, Kartik said, “It is a new film with a new story and a completely new character. I haven’t played the character that Akshay (Kumar) Sir had played. The nuances that Anees Sir wanted me to do with the character were a bit challenging. So, I followed what he wanted. Apart from this, there was no added pressure.”

