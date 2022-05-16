Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate

In a recent interview with Asianet Newsable, filmmaker Anees Bazmee also spoke about his experience of working with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' that will hit the theatres on Friday, May 20.

The year 2022 has seen some of the biggest Bollywood films clashing with South’s Pan-India releases that were dubbed in Hindi. Films such as SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 have turned out to be massive hits across the country, including the Hindi belt. These films opened against or around big-budget Hindi films such as Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey among others. The box office reports have proved that South cinema has conveniently beaten Bollywood films at its home ground.

As the Hindi audience has been pouring all its love into the dubbed versions of South films, it raises doubts on whether the South cinema will crush Bollywood’s films or not. Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee, whose film is up for a release this week, spoke about whether the Pan-India films will have an impact on Bollywood or not.

In conversation with this reporter, Anees Bazmee said that before South cinema, Bollywood has faced competition from Hollywood as well in the past. “Hollywood films have always given competition to Hindi films. I think that you (filmmakers) need to work harder on what you are making and the quality of it. You can’t stop these films (from releasing). People will continue to make them, and they’ll continue to make business,” said Anees Bazmee.

He went on to talk about how he disapproves of the idea of differentiating film industries on the basis of their language. Anees Bazme, who has written numerous Tamil and Telugu films, apart from Bollywood movies, said, “Today, we are talking about Pan-India films, but why do we differentiate South films; just because they speak a different language? We are all Indians; I never liked people being differentiated on the basis of borders or languages. I want their (South) films to run here and our (Bollywood) films to make the business there.”

In fact, Anees Bazmee says that films, no matter in which language they are made, should work across regions. “I am happy that the language barriers are now being broken. There should be only one language – the language of love and humanity. If today I decide to make a film in Hindi as well as in Tamil, it is good for me, my industry and for the country. I want that our films should be released across the country and should be dubbed in different languages, which will eventually help in growing the business.”

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee is gearing up for the release of Kartik Aaryan and Kaira Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is the second instalment of the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer film that was released in 2007.

It is for the first time that Anees Bazmee is working with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. When asked how was it for him to work with these two young actors, he said, “It was a pleasant journey working with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. This young breed of actors that we have today is very hardworking and focused. They are very disciplined also about their work.”

