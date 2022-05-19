Exclusive: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani talks about working with Shankar, Ram Charan

In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable during the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Indore, Kiara Advani said that she feels lucky to have got the opportunity to work with Shankar Shamugham on SVC 50.

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are all set for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will hit the theatres on Friday. Ahead of the film's release, Kiara Advani opened up about working with South director Shankar and Ram Charan, in an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable.

Kaira Advani was on a multi-city tour with Kartik Aaryan to promote their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The tour ended with Indore, Madhya Pradesh, being the last destination before they finally headed back to Mumbai on Wednesday. In a conversation with this reporter during the promotions in Indore, Kiara said that she feels lucky to have got the opportunity to work with Shankar.

The Tamil filmmaker, Shankar, has roped in Kiara Advani and Ram Charan for his next 'SVC 50' that will be released pan-India in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Speaking about the director, Kiara said, “I am really lucky that I am working with Shankar Sir right now. He is a legendary director and it is a mammoth film. I am learning so much while working with him; it is an exciting experience and I look forward to going to the sets.”

She was also all praises for actor Ram Charan, with whom Shankar’s film marks her second collaboration. “Charan is such a fine actor. He was outstanding in RRR. I have worked with him before, and this is our second collaboration together. So, I am really looking forward to it,” said Kiara Advani.

Recently, a few Bollywood films that opened with or around South films, have not been able to make enough money while the South films tasted huge success. When Kaira Advani was asked if South films have an impact over Bollywood films at the box office, she said that there is always hope for good films to work. “‘Gangubai Kathaiwadi’ was such an outstanding film. It did numbers also. And so did ‘The Kashmir Files’. A good film is a good film, and it will get its dues. There is hope,” said the actor.

As for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, helmed by Anees Bazmee, Kiara Advani previously revealed to Asianet Newsable that a particular dance sequence in the song is what made her say yes to the film, and is also her favourite scene from the movie. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also star actors Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles.

