Tahira Kashyap reflects on her 'Hospital Chronicles' amid cancer relapse with a special SRK connection

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, who recently revealed that her breast cancer has returned, shared an update from a recent hospital visit. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Tahira posted about her experience surrounding a recent medical procedure, combining moments of emotion, humor, and unexpected inspiration.

She began by describing a light-hearted yet oddly timed moment before undergoing scans. As she was being prepared for scanning and imaging, her doctor tried to lighten the mood by playing music. Coincidentally, Shah Rukh Khan's emotional track Kal Ho Naa Ho was playing in the background. Tahira mentioned that while she appreciated the doctor’s gesture, the choice of song didn’t quite fit the situation. She reportedly requested the doctor to turn it off, feeling the timing was rather off-putting.

In another part of her post, Tahira recalled a moment that brought a smile to her face. After the procedure, as she was walking through the hospital corridor as instructed by her doctor, she overheard a 70-year-old patient listening intently to gossip about a well-known actor's love life. A short while later, she saw the same woman walking briskly past her. According to Tahira, the elderly patient seemed inspired and was possibly muttering that if celebrities could create such a stir, there was no reason she couldn’t as well. Tahira reflected on how the power of cinema extends far beyond the screen, influencing even the most unexpected moments.

Earlier, on April 7, Tahira had opened up about her diagnosis, sharing that she was gearing up for another round in her fight against cancer. She highlighted the importance of regular screenings, choosing to view her situation as a result of timely medical checkups rather than misfortune. She encouraged others to prioritize regular mammograms. Announcing "Round 2," she expressed confidence and resilience, stating that she was ready to face the challenge.

Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. In a recent post, she also shared a powerful image of herself with a clean-shaven head, a result of ongoing chemotherapy, alongside glimpses of her treatment journey.

She is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and together they have two children—a son and a daughter.

