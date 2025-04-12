user
user icon

'I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children

Kanye West has apologized to Jay-Z for past remarks about the rapper’s children, following backlash over a controversial tweet. The apology, shared on social media, marks another chapter in West’s series of public controversies and reflects ongoing tensions in the music industry

I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

Kanye West has publicly apologized to Jay-Z following backlash over a series of controversial posts, particularly one that involved comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children. According to E! News, West expressed remorse for a now-deleted tweet in which he questioned the mental capacity of the couple’s 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

The apology was shared on social media and was specifically directed at Jay-Z, who has been a longtime friend and collaborator of West. In his post, West conveyed that he regretted his earlier tweet, explaining that he often feels let down by the industry. He reportedly said that despite believing many in the music world were like family, he felt abandoned when he needed support, especially by those he once considered close.

The March 2023 tweet that sparked the controversy had drawn widespread criticism, including reactions from Beyoncé’s parents. Tina Knowles addressed the situation indirectly through humor. While on the set of a photoshoot for her upcoming book, she shared a lighthearted joke on Instagram, making a subtle nod to the absurdity of the incident. She joked about what happens when a snowman throws a tantrum, saying he "has a meltdown," and added with a smile that the joke was funny.

In contrast, Mathew Knowles responded more directly during an interview with TMZ, as reported by E! News. He criticized West’s remarks, suggesting that people often face consequences for making foolish decisions. He also underscored the importance of mental health care and said he hoped West would receive the help he needed.

West’s apology to the Carter family adds to a series of recent controversies involving the rapper. Known for his outspoken nature, West has made headlines for a variety of statements on social media. Most recently, he reignited his longstanding feud with Taylor Swift, blaming her for his alleged exclusion from performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

ALSO READ: 'Bully': Kanye West's surprise album release; video features his son Saint West (WATCH)

In a tweet that has since been deleted, West claimed that his absence from such major platforms was due to a combination of past incidents—his remarks about former President George W. Bush, his confrontation with Taylor Swift, and his decision to wear a MAGA hat. He explained that these moments had led to him being sidelined, and he believed it was because he was “ahead of his time.”.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Reunite in USA for Krrish 4 MEG

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Reunite in USA for Krrish 4

Ranveer Allahbadia's silence on summons parks accusations of 'Non-Cooperation'; Cyber police to take action ATG

Ranveer Allahbadia’s silence on summons parks accusations of 'Non-Cooperation'; Cyber police to take action

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH) snt

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH)

Athiya Shetty applauds KL Rahul's heroics in DC's win over RCB; Check here ATG

Athiya Shetty applauds KL Rahul’s heroics in DC’s win over RCB; Check here

Celebrity MasterChef Winner Gaurav Khanna wins Nikki Tamboli emerges as 1st runnerup ATG

Celebrity MasterChef Winner: Gaurav Khanna wins; Nikki Tamboli emerges as 1st runner-up

Recent Stories

Dont write off CSK yet! 5 reasons Dhoni can script a classic IPL 2025 comeback snt

Don't write off CSK yet! 5 reasons Dhoni can script a classic IPL 2025 comeback

X is the global town square...' Elon Musk reacts amid US-China meme war on social media gcw

'X is the global town square...' Elon Musk reacts amid US-China meme war on social media

Kerala: AG flags major irregularities in Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Palakkad's Attappady; Report anr

Kerala: AG flags major irregularities in Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Palakkad's Attappady; Report

Learn ANGER management: 6 ways to calm down; Read on ATG

Learn ANGER management: 6 ways to calm down; Read on

UPI disruption across India leaves users stuck; payments body assures quick resolution ddr

UPI disruption across India leaves users stuck; payments body assures quick resolution

Recent Videos

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

Video Icon
'President Is in Very Good Shape' — WH Press Secy Leavitt Shares Trump’s Fitness Update

'President Is in Very Good Shape' — WH Press Secy Leavitt Shares Trump’s Fitness Update

Video Icon
'Transatlantic Alliance in Middle of Fallout': Thorsten Benner, GPPi Director | EXCLUSIVE

'Transatlantic Alliance in Middle of Fallout': Thorsten Benner, GPPi Director | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
Devotees Flock Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti | Asianet Newsable

Devotees Flock Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi – Ayodhya | Asianet Newsable

Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi – Ayodhya | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon