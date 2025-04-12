'I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children

Read Full Article

Kanye West has publicly apologized to Jay-Z following backlash over a series of controversial posts, particularly one that involved comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children. According to E! News, West expressed remorse for a now-deleted tweet in which he questioned the mental capacity of the couple’s 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

The apology was shared on social media and was specifically directed at Jay-Z, who has been a longtime friend and collaborator of West. In his post, West conveyed that he regretted his earlier tweet, explaining that he often feels let down by the industry. He reportedly said that despite believing many in the music world were like family, he felt abandoned when he needed support, especially by those he once considered close.

The March 2023 tweet that sparked the controversy had drawn widespread criticism, including reactions from Beyoncé’s parents. Tina Knowles addressed the situation indirectly through humor. While on the set of a photoshoot for her upcoming book, she shared a lighthearted joke on Instagram, making a subtle nod to the absurdity of the incident. She joked about what happens when a snowman throws a tantrum, saying he "has a meltdown," and added with a smile that the joke was funny.

In contrast, Mathew Knowles responded more directly during an interview with TMZ, as reported by E! News. He criticized West’s remarks, suggesting that people often face consequences for making foolish decisions. He also underscored the importance of mental health care and said he hoped West would receive the help he needed.

West’s apology to the Carter family adds to a series of recent controversies involving the rapper. Known for his outspoken nature, West has made headlines for a variety of statements on social media. Most recently, he reignited his longstanding feud with Taylor Swift, blaming her for his alleged exclusion from performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, West claimed that his absence from such major platforms was due to a combination of past incidents—his remarks about former President George W. Bush, his confrontation with Taylor Swift, and his decision to wear a MAGA hat. He explained that these moments had led to him being sidelined, and he believed it was because he was “ahead of his time.”.

