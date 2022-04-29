EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

With a career spanning over three decades, filmmaker Anees Bazmee has set a benchmark for himself in the Indian film industry, particularly the Hindi cinema. After delivering superhit films such as Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Welcome, Sing Ki Kinng, Ready and more, Bazmee has proved his knack for films, especially in the comic genre, is unmatched.

Having worked with some of the A-listers of the Hindi film industry, Bazmee is quite the favourite of actors, when it comes to comedy-dramas. The filmmaker is ready to deliver another hit with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the trailer of which was released recently. Ahead of the film’s release next month, Bazmee got in tête-à-tête with Asianet Newsable.

Aneez Bazmee has done multiple films with three of the biggest actors in Bollywood – Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. The combination of these actors and the filmmaker has resulted in not one but several superhit movies. But if you ask him who among the three is more of a director’s actor, he can’t pick one.

In a conversation with this reporter, the Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 director said, “It is so difficult to pick between Salman, Ajay and Akshay. I share a friendship; a bond which is at a very personal level. There is also a lot of love that I share with them.”

While he may not be able to pick one among the three actors, Anees Bazmee does reveal how it has been for him to work with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Speaking of the Runway 34 actor, Aseem Bazmee said that whether he meets him frequently or not, the two always pick it up from where they had left the last time. “I met Ajay a few days ago as he had invited me to watch Runway 34. We might not meet for an entire year but when we do meet, it feels like just yesterday,” said the filmmaker, adding that Devgn “is a very easy-going person to work with”.

As for Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee could not stop appreciating how much fun one has with the ‘Ram Setu’ actor on the sets. “With Akshay, things are very lively. There is a lot of fun on the sets which I really enjoy,” he said. However, there does remain a thing that slightly troubles Bazmee about Kumar. “As far as Akshay is concerned, he is too disciplined. We have a lot of trouble when there is a 7 AM shoot because he will come early to the sets and sit on our heads,” he joked.

When it comes to film sets, Salman Khan is famous for his home-cooked food, a point that even Anees Bazmee highlighted. Calling him an actor who “has a different style”, Bazmee said, “We have fun on the sets and at the same time, he is utterly serious when it comes to working. But food is the most important aspect of Salman Khan being on the sets. Before ‘Ready’, I don’t think I have ever eaten so much on the sets. At 12 PM sharp the food used to be ready, and he would sit down with everyone to eat; there is so much food! That is how he is.”

The director further went on to talk about whether he is strict with these three actors on the sets or not. Saying that he has “never been strict with them”, Aseem Bazmee explained: “I think there is no point in being strict also because I don’t think that they will behave differently if you be strict with them. They will do whatever they want to do. However, working with them never feels like these three are such big stars; they are so humble.”

Meanwhile, Aseem Bazmee’s upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, will hit the theatres on May 20. The film also stars actors Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles.

Anees Bazmee on Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Naam’: Interestingly, early this week, the release announcement of Devgn and Bazmee’s fourth collaboration, the 2006 film ‘Naam’, was made. Speaking of the film, Bazmee said, “I had completely forgotten about the film. I could not be involved much in the film after I was done directing it. Unfortunately, the film could not be released after it was ready. But now I am very happy for my producers that the film is finally released.”

