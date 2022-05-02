Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: I have taken a calculative risk, says Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

    Ahead of the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s release, Anees Bazmee gets candid with Asianet Newsable; says he has never faced difficulty in filming any other movie, compared to the sequel.

    Exclusive interview with Anees Bazmee on Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published May 2, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    The makers of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ dropped the film’s title track on Monday, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The sequel to Akshay Kumar’s iconic 2007 film, co-starring Vidya Balan, Anees Bazmee-directorial is all set to hit the theatres on May 20. Ahead of the film’s release, Bazmee got in a candid conversation with Asianet Newsable about his upcoming next.

    Even before the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and especially after its trailer, the audience has been drawing several comparisons between the original film and the sequel. When asked if that mounts pressure on him as a director to meet the expectations that the prequel has already set, Anees Bazmee said, “There is always this pressure whether you are making a fresh film, a sequel or a remake.”

    “This is because your previous work itself has set so many expectations that the audience always wants you to deliver your best every single time. And to be honest, I would not be happy if my audience is not having expectations from me,” Anees Bazmee explained further adding that “when you are making a sequel of an iconic film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the pressure obviously doubles”.

    ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

    Despite the mounting pressure, Anees Bazmee says that when he heard the script, he was sure of taking the ‘calculative risk’ with this film. “It is important to take a calculative risk which I have taken with this film. When the story was narrated to me, I was sure that despite the comparisons, the film will be liked. The prequel has received its share of love and now we are hopeful that we will receive our share of love too,” he said while talking to this reporter.

    “Since a film has already been made, there will always be some comparisons which you can’t avoid. When we were making the film, we knew there will be comparisons. But, when we make films, we also know that every film has its own world. After the first 5 minutes to 10 minutes into the film, they (the audience) forget the previous film and start enjoying the one they are watching.”

    ‘This was my most difficult film shooting’:

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 of the many films that had to face the wrath of the pandemic. The filming had begun a little before the outbreak of Covid-19 but later it was brought to a halt, all thanks to the virus. With a career spanning over three decades, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is apparently the most difficult film of Anees Bazmee’s career.

    Explaining this, Anees Bazmee says: “When we started the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, we wanted to wrap it up in three months. The way the work had begun, we were sure that we will be able to achieve our target since everything was on schedule. We were in Lucknow when the pandemic happened; everything was new for us. When we did the pack-up there and came back to Mumbai, we were expecting that we will begin shooting after 15-20 days. But then the lockdown happened.”

    Soon after the lockdown, the entertainment industry was allowed to resume its work with precautions and measures. While the tea was happily back on the set, Anees Bazmee still had a long battle to fight. “And when we were able to begin the shoot, someone or the other people was catching the virus that resulted in us pausing the shooting again.”

    ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track Out: Kartik Aaryan slays with his move in this Tanishk Bagchi recreation

    “The new normal was very difficult to follow in the beginning but we had to follow the guidelines. It was very challenging. The number of difficulties I had to face while shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I have never faced with any other film. I was not able to adjust,” he concluded. The film also stars actors Tabu, Amar Upadhyay, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Misra and Milin Gunaji.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Meet Namit Malhotra, the Indian who won his 7th Oscar for 'Dune'

    ALSO READ: Shefali Shah Exclusive: 'I am a goofball in real life'

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    ALSO READ: 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from other Bollywood weddings

    ALSO READ: A Thursday Exclusive: Director Behzad Khambata, Yami Gautam & Neha Dhupia share journey

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Director Abhay Pannu shares 'Rocket Boys' journey; reveals what to expect from Season 2

    ALSO READ: Meet Indore’s royal family whose centuries-old 'Rawala' turned sets for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal hit or flop? Read this RBA

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara's 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' hit or flop? Read this

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track Out Kartik Aaryan slays with his move in this Tanishk Bagchi recreation drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track Out: Kartik Aaryan slays with his move in this Tanishk Bagchi recreation

    Sussanne Khan rumoured lover Arslan Goni has this to say on her son birthday drb

    Sussanne Khan's rumoured lover Arslan Goni has this to say on her son’s birthday

    hollywood WATCH Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets drb

    WATCH: Katy Perry has an oops moment on American Idol 2 sets

    Dharmendra was hospitalised in Breach Candy; here's what happened RBA

    Dharmendra was hospitalised in Breach Candy; here's what happened

    Recent Stories

    Brian Lara tribute - Saluting the batting genius from Trinidad-ayh

    Brian Lara tribute - Saluting the batting genius from Trinidad

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian and her sisters to attend Anna Wintour's fashion event RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian and her sisters to attend Anna Wintour's fashion event

    Vladimir Putin to have cancer surgery likely to hand over temporary power to ex-KGB chief Report gcw

    Vladimir Putin to have cancer surgery, likely to hand over temporary power to ex-KGB chief: Report

    Supreme Court: Can't force someone to get vaccinated against COVID - adt

    Supreme Court: Can't force someone to get vaccinated against COVID

    TANCET 2022: Hall ticket announcement today, learn how to download - adt

    TANCET 2022: Hall ticket announcement today, learn how to download

    Recent Videos

    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon