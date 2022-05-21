Box Office Report: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makes the biggest Bollywood opening day collection of 2022

Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Milind Gunaji, has performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film has become the biggest Bollywood opener of the year, so far.

All hopes of Bollywood to end its dry spell at the box office were on Kartik Aaryan and Kaira Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Anees Bazmee's directorial which was released in the theatres on Friday has proved to be a saviour for the Hindi film industry. The film has exceeded the expectations that the industry held from it in terms of its opening day collection. This year, no film has been able to make a stellar opening day collection so far. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has broken the records of the Bollywood films released this year, to have the biggest opening day collection in its name. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review: Kartik Aaryan, Kaira Advani’s film instils hope in Bollywood; is a 'winner'

The biggest opening of this year so far in Hindi films has been Akshay Kumar's film 'Bachchhan Paandey', which earned Rs 13.25 crore on the first day of release. Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has broken this record as well. This is the biggest opening of Kartik Aaryan's own career. Prior to this, his film 'Love Aaj Kal' took an opening of Rs 12 crore. ALSO READ: Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer, was released on about 3200 screens across the country. The T-series film was expected to take an opening of around Rs 11 crore on the first day, but as a result of the film's trailer and its promotion, the film sold tickets worth Rs 16.50 crore on the very first day. The net earnings of the film are said to be around Rs 14.75 crore on the first day. These are preliminary figures and may change slightly till the final figures come out on Saturday afternoon. ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

Anees Bazmee-directorial film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has broken the record of Akshay Kumar's film 'Bachchhan Pandey' released in March, which was considered the biggest opening of the year 2022 so far. Apart from 'Bachchhan Pandey', Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been the only Hindi film to have earned Rs 10 crore or more at the box office in 2022. This year's highest-grossing Hindi film so far has been 'The Kashmir Files', which earned a total of Rs 252.90 crore at the box office, although its first-day collection was only Rs 3.55 crore. ALSO READ: Exclusive! 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani speak to Asianet Newsable

Karthik Aryan's film 'Love Aaj Kal', which was released before the film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', took the biggest opening of his career at Rs 12 crore but the film flopped by earning a total of Rs 34.99 crore. All three of Karthik Aryan's earlier films that were released in theatres were hits. The biggest hit of Kartik's career so far has been the film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', which earned a total of Rs 108.95 crore at the box office. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate

