user
user icon

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH)

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez recently visited the grand sets of Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, spending time with the cast and crew and receiving a heartfelt note of gratitude from Riteish on Instagram.

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH) snt
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 12, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Mumbai: Barcelona football legend, a world-cup winner, Xavi Hernandez recently paid a special visit to the sets of Raja Shivaji, which is being directed by Riteish Deshmukh. Xavi was accompanied by his friends and family.

As per a press note, The former FC Barcelona captain spent over two hours on location, taking a detailed round of the massive, intricately designed sets that recreate the glorious era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Have a look at Xavi's pictures from the set
Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH) snt

Riteish Deshmukh Pens Heartfelt Note for Xavi

Riteish also took to Instagram and thanked Xavi for taking time off his schedule to visit his sets.

"Still pinching myself! A huge thank you to the legendary @xavi and the gracious @nuriacunillera81 for visiting the set of our film 'Raja Shivaji' with your wonderful friends and family. It was truly an honor to host you--your presence lit up our day. The cast and crew were absolutely thrilled, and I was personally overjoyed to meet someone I've admired for so long," he posted.

"Your humility is as extraordinary as your achievements on the pitch. My kids haven't stopped smiling since, and neither have I. Wishing you, Nuria, and your beautiful family all the happiness in the world. Gratitude, respect, and lots of love - Riteish Deshmukh," Riteish added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

‘Raja Shivaji’: A Passion Project for Riteish Deshmukh

Presented by Jio Studios, made under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, 'Raja Shivaji' is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh.

Excited about helming the film 'Raja Shivaji', Riteish in a statement earlier said, "In the annals of history, there emerges a figure who transcends mere mortal existence--a legend, an icon, an eternal flame of inspiration. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere historical figure; he is an emotion, a timeless saga of valour, and a beacon of hope that has illuminated hearts for over three and a half centuries."

Riteish is not only directing the film but also starring in the film.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Athiya Shetty applauds KL Rahul's heroics in DC's win over RCB; Check here ATG

Athiya Shetty applauds KL Rahul’s heroics in DC’s win over RCB; Check here

Celebrity MasterChef Winner Gaurav Khanna wins Nikki Tamboli emerges as 1st runnerup ATG

Celebrity MasterChef Winner: Gaurav Khanna wins; Nikki Tamboli emerges as 1st runner-up

WWE WrestleMania 2025: 5 Possible Endings & Interferences in Cena vs Rhodes Blockbuster

WWE WrestleMania 2025: 5 Possible Endings & Interferences in Cena vs Rhodes Blockbuster

WWE: 5 Women John Cena Has Been Linked With After Nikki Bella Split

WWE: 5 Women John Cena Has Been Linked With After Nikki Bella Split

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan's comment on 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' MEG

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan's comment on 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Recent Stories

'I killed my mother': Kolkata man murders mom, stays with body overnight, confesses to tea seller anr

'I killed my mother': Kolkata man murders mom, stays with body overnight, confesses to tea seller

Setback for GT: Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL 2025 due to groin injury snt

Setback for GT: Glenn Phillips ruled out of IPL 2025 due to groin injury

Barbie box trend goes viral: How to transform your photo into AI doll in 5 EASY steps? gcw

Barbie box trend goes viral: How to transform your photo into AI doll in 5 EASY steps?

Indian Army takes 'serious note' after JCO mistreated by Bihar police; SHO suspended, IG-level probe ordered snt

Army takes 'serious note' after JCO mistreated by Bihar police; SHO suspended, IG-level probe ordered

7 times Sakshi Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave out couple goals for fans ATG

7 times Sakshi Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave out couple goals for fans

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

Video Icon
PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

Video Icon
Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Video Icon
Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon