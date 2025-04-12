Inside story: How Mohamed Salah's Liverpool love affair survived Saudi temptation

Read Full Gallery

Inside story of Mohamed Salah's contract turnaround at Liverpool, detailing the behind-the-scenes negotiations, key figures involved, the Saudi Pro League interest, Salah’s family influence, and how sporting director Richard Hughes secured the deal to keep the Egyptian King at Anfield.

A Week of Tension and Uncertainty

A little before 8:30 AM on Friday morning, the atmosphere surrounding Liverpool FC shifted dramatically. After days of speculation, rumours, and mounting tension, the official word was in: Mohamed Salah would remain at Liverpool. The announcement was welcomed with a collective sigh of relief from fans and staff alike, but it wasn’t always certain that the Egyptian King would stay. The saga had dragged on, especially following reports about Salah’s potential move to the Saudi Pro League. A flurry of discussions on the topic had kept social media platforms buzzing non-stop, heightening the anxiety among Liverpool supporters. Just a day before the official announcement, Liverpool fans were still anxiously waiting for confirmation on Salah's future.

A Chance Encounter with Arne Slot

On Friday morning, amidst the chaos of a traffic jam and roadworks near Kirkby, a peculiar encounter lifted spirits. A Mail Sports journalist recounted a brief but telling interaction with Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who was spotted at the wheel of a luxury car. As roadworkers cheered with chants of "We’re gonna win the league," Slot couldn’t hide his smile, a nod to the good news that was soon to break. While the sun shone down on Merseyside, Liverpool’s hopes were brightened by the knowledge that Salah’s decision was now set in stone. The official confirmation came just moments later, and it quickly became the talk of the town, with fans celebrating both in person and online. Also read: 'The story continues': Liverpool fans can't keep calm as Salah signs new contract; memes explode

From Discontent to Deal

Salah’s future at Liverpool wasn’t always guaranteed. Back in November, during a stormy moment outside Southampton’s St. Mary’s Stadium, the forward had openly expressed his frustration with the club, declaring, "I am more out than in," signaling a period of doubt. His disappointment stemmed from a perceived lack of progress in contract talks, and many feared a parting of ways was inevitable. This comment set off a firestorm among Liverpool supporters, leading to protests and a rallying cry against the club's ownership under Fenway Sports Group (FSG). The pressure mounted, with a banner proclaiming, "FSG, he fires a bow, now give Mo his dough," becoming a familiar sight. As rumours of a Saudi Pro League bid for Salah gained traction, it seemed like the situation might take an irreversible turn. The Saudis were eager to secure Salah’s signature, but despite their lucrative offers, Salah’s camp remained focused on staying at Liverpool.

The Negotiation Behind the Scenes

Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, played a crucial role in navigating the complex negotiations to keep Salah at Anfield. Hughes, who had inherited a difficult situation after arriving from Bournemouth, wasted no time in getting down to business. After a series of meetings with Salah’s representative, Ramy Abbas, Hughes managed to convince the player to stay despite the enticing financial offers from the Saudis. Contrary to widespread speculation, Liverpool did not ask Salah to take a pay cut. Instead, they worked out a deal that respected their financial structure while ensuring Salah’s long-term future at the club. Over the course of his two-year contract, Salah will earn at least £50 million, or £25 million per season, with add-ons and bonuses that could see that figure rise. The final terms of the contract reflect the club’s principle of balancing financial responsibility with the need to keep top-tier talent. It was a deal that allowed Liverpool to maintain their ambitions on the transfer market while rewarding their star player for his loyalty.

Salah’s Commitment to Liverpool

What ultimately swayed Salah’s decision to stay was his deep connection to Liverpool and his family’s happiness in the city. His wife Magi and daughters Makka and Kayan have settled in the North West, and their influence played a significant role in Salah’s choice to remain at Anfield, according to a Mail Sports report. While Salah keeps a relatively low profile outside of football, his relationship with the club is clear. He is now firmly entrenched as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players, with his status as a club legend secured. The term "legend" is often overused in football, but Salah is indisputably one of the finest to ever wear the red shirt. Also read: 'King' Salah commits to Liverpool: What blockbuster deal means for the Reds

What’s Next?

As Salah’s contract saga comes to a close, Liverpool fans are now looking forward to the next big announcement: Virgil van Dijk’s new deal. After Salah’s contract resolution, the focus has shifted to the Dutchman, with many predicting it will only be a matter of time before his deal is finalized as well. For now, the weekend belongs to Mohamed Salah. It’s a time of celebration for Liverpool fans, who can rest easy knowing their Egyptian King will continue to lead the charge at Anfield. As the club prepares for their upcoming match against West Ham, Salah’s future is secure, and Liverpool’s ambitions remain firmly intact.

