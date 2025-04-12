Fans react to Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Reunite in USA for Krrish 4

Read Full Article

Hrithik Roshan, the bollywood star recently spotted with Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra in USA. Their picture with their respective partners sparked huge debate online and fans went crazy over their picture. Fans are going crazy over this meetup and caught the hint at their collaboration for the much-anticipated upcoming film Krrish 4.

Social Media Buzz and Fan Theories

The viral photo went viral and comment section is filled with love from fans eager for updates on Krrish 4. Many expressed their hope to see Priyanka reprise her role as Priya Mehra alongside Hrithik. The timing of their reunion added fuel to the rumors, making fans even more curious.

Priyanka Chopra’s Return to Bollywood?

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra is a part of Krish 4. Currently, This actress is focussing on her South Indian film SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. With this meeting, It is said that Priyanka Chopra is going to make heads turn with her Bollywood film after many years. Her involvement is said to be a nostalgic aspect to the upcoming film.

ALSO READ: Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan 'nervous' ahead of directorial debut? Here's what he said

Krrish 4: A New Chapter in the Franchise

Recently, Hrithik Roshan is confirmed to be the director of the fim Krrish 4 and the visual appealing frames are what fans are waiting for. The story is expected to be a continued tale of Krishna Mehra and Priya Mehra but with new elements to bring the story to life.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan’s ageless look at 50 takes over US internet; Americans ask 'Who is he?'

Latest Videos