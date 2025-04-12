user
user icon

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Reunite in USA for Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra's recent reunion in the USA has sparked excitement among fans, fueling speculation about their collaboration for Krrish 4. 

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Reunite in USA for Krrish 4 MEG
Meghana Tatiparthy
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 1:31 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan, the bollywood star recently spotted with Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra in USA. Their picture with their respective partners sparked huge debate online and fans went crazy over their picture. Fans are going crazy over this meetup and caught the hint at their collaboration for the much-anticipated upcoming film Krrish 4.

Social Media Buzz and Fan Theories

The viral photo went viral and comment section is filled with love from fans eager for updates on Krrish 4. Many expressed their hope to see Priyanka reprise her role as Priya Mehra alongside Hrithik. The timing of their reunion added fuel to the rumors, making fans even more curious.

Priyanka Chopra’s Return to Bollywood?

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra is a part of Krish 4. Currently, This actress is focussing on her South Indian film SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. With this meeting, It is said that Priyanka Chopra is going to make heads turn with her Bollywood film after many years. Her involvement is said to be a nostalgic aspect to the upcoming film.

ALSO READ: Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan 'nervous' ahead of directorial debut? Here's what he said

Krrish 4: A New Chapter in the Franchise

Recently, Hrithik Roshan is confirmed to be the director of the fim Krrish 4 and the visual appealing frames are what fans are waiting for. The story is expected to be a continued tale of Krishna Mehra and Priya Mehra but with new elements to bring the story to life. 

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan’s ageless look at 50 takes over US internet; Americans ask 'Who is he?'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children ATG

'I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children

Ranveer Allahbadia's silence on summons parks accusations of 'Non-Cooperation'; Cyber police to take action ATG

Ranveer Allahbadia’s silence on summons parks accusations of 'Non-Cooperation'; Cyber police to take action

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH) snt

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez leaves Riteish Deshmukh starstruck on Raja Shivaji sets (WATCH)

Athiya Shetty applauds KL Rahul's heroics in DC's win over RCB; Check here ATG

Athiya Shetty applauds KL Rahul’s heroics in DC’s win over RCB; Check here

Celebrity MasterChef Winner Gaurav Khanna wins Nikki Tamboli emerges as 1st runnerup ATG

Celebrity MasterChef Winner: Gaurav Khanna wins; Nikki Tamboli emerges as 1st runner-up

Recent Stories

Dont write off CSK yet! 5 reasons Dhoni can script a classic IPL 2025 comeback snt

Don't write off CSK yet! 5 reasons Dhoni can script a classic IPL 2025 comeback

X is the global town square...' Elon Musk reacts amid US-China meme war on social media gcw

'X is the global town square...' Elon Musk reacts amid US-China meme war on social media

Kerala: AG flags major irregularities in Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Palakkad's Attappady; Report anr

Kerala: AG flags major irregularities in Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Palakkad's Attappady; Report

I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children ATG

'I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children

Learn ANGER management: 6 ways to calm down; Read on ATG

Learn ANGER management: 6 ways to calm down; Read on

Recent Videos

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

Video Icon
'President Is in Very Good Shape' — WH Press Secy Leavitt Shares Trump’s Fitness Update

'President Is in Very Good Shape' — WH Press Secy Leavitt Shares Trump’s Fitness Update

Video Icon
'Transatlantic Alliance in Middle of Fallout': Thorsten Benner, GPPi Director | EXCLUSIVE

'Transatlantic Alliance in Middle of Fallout': Thorsten Benner, GPPi Director | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
Devotees Flock Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti | Asianet Newsable

Devotees Flock Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi – Ayodhya | Asianet Newsable

Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi – Ayodhya | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon