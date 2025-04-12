user
MG Windsor EV crosses 20,000 sales in 6 months | Know why its's everyone's favourite

The MG Windsor EV has achieved impressive sales figures in India, surpassing 20,000 units in just six months. Its futuristic design, advanced features, and Battery-as-a-Service option have contributed to its popularity in both metro and emerging markets.

Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

The MG Windsor has generated excitement in the electric sector ever since it was introduced to the Indian market. The country's reaction to the EV has been overwhelmingly positive, from sales to design to performance. After selling more than 20,000 copies in just six months, the model has now reached a new milestone. Through an official announcement, the brand has verified the news. It has been shown that both metro areas and emerging markets are responsible for the strong sales momentum.

The MG Windsor was launched in India in September 2024. However, the sales started in October 2024. It has been among the top-selling electric cars in the country ever since then.

MG Windsor: Features

The MG Windsor's AeroGlide design gives it a very futuristic appearance. Aero-lounge seats, front ventilated seats, LED lights, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a PM 2.5 filter, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, and more are just a few of its impressive features. The back seat offers a 135-degree reclining angle and a 60:40 split.  The car has four driving modes -- Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport.

MG Windsor: Price range

The MG Windsor, on the other hand, starts at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is now part of the company's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. Customers may now just pay for the vehicle—not the battery—thanks to this. Customers may subscribe to the battery on a monthly basis, with prices starting at Rs 3.5 per kilometer.

MG Windsor: Battery

A 38 kWh battery pack and an electric motor with a maximum output of 134 horsepower and 200 Nm are used under the hood of the MG Windsor. As stated by the manufacturer, the car can go an amazing 332 kilometers between charges.

