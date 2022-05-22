Box office collection day 2: Bhool Bhulaiyaa sees 28% jump, Dhaakad fails to impress

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 records impressive earnings on day 2 at the box office while Kangana Ranaut’s hopes for Dhaakad are dashed again.

Image: Official film poster

Karthik Aryan and Kaira Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become the biggest opener at the Hindi box office collection in the year 2022, so far. The film saw an earning of over Rs 14 crores on its opening day, continuing its momentum of minting money even on the second day of its release. According to the initial figures of domestic box office collection till late Saturday night, 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' saw a jump of more than 28 per cent in the business. At the same time, the collection of Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' started falling on the second day itself. The action-thriller is considered to be one of the flop films of her career.

Image: Official poster

Big jump in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's business on Saturday: Kartik Aaryan and Kaira Advani’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' did a business of Rs 14.11 crore, according to Friday's final box office figures. This earning on the first day is not only the highest in Hindi films released so far in 2022, but it has also become the biggest opening of Kartik Aaryan's career. On the second day of its release, the film recorded a growth of more than 28 per cent, earning a net of around Rs 18 crore, according to preliminary figures. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' makes the biggest Bollywood opening day collection of 2022

Image: Still from the trailer

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to earn Rs 50 crore o the first weekend: According to the initial figures, the total gross collection of 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' on the second day has been around Rs 21.10 crore. The film earned Rs 31.11 crore in two days at the box office, adding Rs 14.11 crore that is collected on its opening day. The Sunday collection of the film is expected to be above Rs 20 crore and accordingly, director Anees Bazmee's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the first weekend itself.

Image: Official poster

Dhaakad performs poorly at box office: Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ seems to be trailing at the box office, with the movie performing lower on the second day compared to its opening day collection. The film earned only Rs 1.05 crore on Saturday against the Rs 1.20 crore that it managed to earn on an opening day. Dhaakad has managed to earn Rs 2.25 crores in two days. Looks like it is going to be added to the list of flop films in Kangana’s career. Although the audience's response to the film has been mixed, it is failing to draw the audience to the theatres. ALSO READ: Dhaakad Box Office Day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s film is the lowest opener of her career

Image: Still from the trailer