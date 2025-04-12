Kia Syros to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 picks you can consider between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh

Read Full Gallery

Explore the best cars in India under Rs 20 lakh, including the Kia Syros, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and Honda Elevate. Discover their key features, specifications, and ex-showroom prices.

Customers have an abundance of options because the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market welcomes models in all price ranges and categories. Although automobiles under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) used to sell the most, cars between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) have gradually become more popular due to their size, features, and general value for the money. There are several well-known brands from the MPV, mid-size SUV, compact SUV, and mid-size sedan categories in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The best thing is that purchasers may choose from models in a variety of pricing ranges. If your budget is between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), let's have a look at some of the best vehicles available in India.

1. Kia Syros The ex-showroom pricing of the newly released Kia Syros ranges from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh. With features like LED lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 30-inch trinity panoramic display panel (which includes information, climate control, and instrument panel), an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, second-row ventilated seats, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS, it is the most feature-rich compact SUV available in India at the moment. The 1.5-liter CRDi VGT diesel and the Smartstream 1.0-liter T-GDi petrol are the two engine options available for the Kia Syros. The CRDi VGT diesel unit is capable of producing 116PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque, whilst the T-GDi petrol unit can produce 120PS of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. For the T-GDi petrol engine, the available transmissions are 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT, while for the CRDi VGT diesel engine, they are 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

2. Hyundai Creta There is no need to introduce the Hyundai Creta. The second-generation mid-size SUV king, which was a triumph when it first hit the Indian market in 2015, is priced between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.5-liter MPi petrol (115 PS and 144 Nm), 1.5-liter Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (160 PS and 253 Nm), and 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel are the three engine options available for the Hyundai Creta. 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT with a 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel engine, 7-speed DCT automatic with a 1.5-liter Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine, and 6-speed MT and IVT automatic with a 1.5-liter MPi petrol engine are the available gearbox options.

3. Volkswagen Virtus The growing popularity of SUVs has hurt sedan sales, but the Volkswagen Virtus is still a fantastic purchase on any given day. Its ex-showroom pricing range is between Rs 11.56 lakh and Rs 19.40 lakh. It has more than 40 safety features, including LED lighting, front-ventilated seats, an infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, and more. Additionally, it received a 5-star Global NCAP safety certification.





4. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga In terms of the MPV market, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continues to dominate. With 1,90,974 units sold in FY25, it was the best-selling MPV in the nation. With prices just ranging from Rs 8.84 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom), it is quite reasonably priced. The 7-seater variant has a lot of goodies for the price, including a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, automatic air conditioning, second-row roof-mounted air conditioning, and a MID with a colored TFT.

5. Honda Elevate The base price of the Elevate is Rs 11.58 lakh, while the most expensive model is Rs 16.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Elevate's features include a 7.0-inch color digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Additional features include a reverse camera, automated temperature management, and the camera-based blind spot monitoring system called "LaneWatch." Additionally, the Elevate comes equipped with ADAS, often known as "Honda Sensing," which features adaptive cruise control, auto high-beam assist, lane keep assist, lead vehicle departure notice, road departure mitigation system, and collision mitigation braking system. A rear seatbelt reminder system, vehicle stability aid, and hill start assist are further safety features.

