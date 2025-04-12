user
Ranveer Allahbadia’s silence on summons parks accusations of 'Non-Cooperation'; Cyber police to take action

Ranveer Allahbadia faces legal trouble after a controversial remark on India’s Got Latent sparked public outrage. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell may take action due to his non-compliance with summons, as the backlash continues to impact others involved, including Apoorva Mukhija

Published: Apr 12, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Amid the ongoing controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia over his remarks on the show India’s Got Latent, reports have now emerged indicating that the Maharashtra Cyber Cell is likely to pursue legal action against the YouTuber. According to India TV, the Cyber Cell had earlier summoned influencers Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija for questioning regarding the incident.

While Samay and Ashish complied with the summons and appeared for the investigation, Ranveer and Apoorva failed to respond. As a result, the authorities have accused them of non-cooperation and are reportedly preparing to initiate legal proceedings against them.

The controversy stems from an episode of India’s Got Latent, where Ranveer posed a highly offensive and inappropriate question to a contestant, asking whether they would rather watch their parents engage in sexual activity every day for the rest of their life or join in once to make it stop. The comment, which elicited laughter from panelists including Apoorva and Ashish, sparked intense backlash across social media platforms and led to multiple FIRs being filed against Ranveer and the show’s creators.

The situation escalated further when the National Commission for Women (NCW) intervened, and Ranveer was compelled to issue a written apology. Although the Supreme Court later granted him interim protection from arrest, it criticized his remarks, labeling them as vulgar and suggesting that they reflected a mindset that disgraced societal norms.

Following a temporary retreat from the public eye, Ranveer made a return through his podcast, addressing the nation with a statement in which he appealed to the public for another opportunity to redeem himself. He mentioned that the quality of his podcasts would be improved, with four episodes released each week focusing on India’s cultural heritage, history, and themes related to personal growth.

Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija recently spoke out about the controversy for the first time, expressing feelings of anger, heartbreak, and distress. She revealed that she had received rape and death threats, and shared that the trauma led to episodes of sleep paralysis. She explained that each day brought a new wave of developments that caused her significant anxiety. According to her, it was the unwavering support of her friends, who constantly reassured her and stood by her side, that helped her believe things would eventually get better.

