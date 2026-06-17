Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata managed to hold steady on its fifth day but failed to cross the Rs 1 crore mark once again. The film earned an estimated Rs 65 lakh on Tuesday, matching its Monday collection and showing little improvement in audience turnout.

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After opening to a modest response, the film has found it difficult to gain traction despite receiving tax-free status in select states. Its total India net collection now stands at around Rs 5.55 crore, while the gross collection has reached approximately Rs 6.60 crore. The weekday performance indicates that the film is still searching for stronger word-of-mouth support.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Registers Strong Growth

In a notable turnaround, Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed healthy growth on Day 5. The film collected around Rs 1.65 crore on Tuesday, marking a significant jump from its Monday earnings.

The positive weekday trend helped the film move ahead of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in the box office race. With a total India net collection of Rs 8.30 crore and a gross collection nearing Rs 10 crore, the emotional drama appears to be benefiting from improving audience reception and stronger occupancy across theatres.

Haunted 3D Leads While Cocktail 2 Builds Excitement

Among the recent releases, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past continues to remain the strongest performer. The horror film has maintained its lead with an estimated India net collection of Rs 13.35 crore and a gross collection of Rs 15.67 crore.

Meanwhile, attention is rapidly shifting towards Cocktail 2, which arrives in cinemas on June 19. Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic drama has generated encouraging advance booking numbers. Early industry estimates suggest an opening day collection between Rs 12 crore and Rs 15 crore, with the possibility of surpassing expectations if booking trends continue to strengthen in the coming days.