Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata suffered a significant setback on its first Monday in theatres. According to early trade estimates, the film earned around Rs 65 lakh net on Day 4 across 1,866 shows. This represents a steep fall of nearly 64 per cent from its Sunday collection of Rs 1.80 crore.

While a drop in collections is common on weekdays, the film's inability to stay above the Rs 1 crore mark has become a cause for concern. After four days of theatrical run, the movie's estimated collections stand at Rs 4.90 crore net and Rs 5.86 crore gross in India. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can stabilize its box-office performance.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Pulls Ahead in the Race

The box-office battle has become increasingly challenging for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata as rival release Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to maintain an advantage. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film collected approximately Rs 1.25 crore net on Monday from 2,139 shows.

Although Main Vaapas Aaunga also witnessed a weekday decline, its drop was relatively controlled at around 50 per cent compared to Sunday's Rs 2.50 crore haul. With total collections reaching approximately Rs 6.75 crore net and Rs 8.10 crore gross, the film has comfortably moved ahead of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in the ongoing box-office contest.

The stronger hold suggests that audience interest remains comparatively steadier for the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer despite the expected weekday slowdown.

Haunted 3D Emerges as the Weekend Winner

Among the three major releases, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past continues to dominate the box office. The horror thriller earned an estimated Rs 2.20 crore net on Monday, registering a much smaller decline of about 39 per cent from its Sunday earnings of Rs 3.60 crore.

Its stronger weekday performance indicates positive audience reception and better word-of-mouth compared to its competitors. The film has managed to retain a larger portion of its weekend audience, helping it emerge as the clear frontrunner among the recent releases.

For Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the road ahead appears challenging. Despite generating pre-release attention due to its backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and receiving support from political leaders, including tax exemptions in certain states, the film has yet to translate that visibility into strong ticket sales. Unless collections show improvement during the week, the film may struggle to significantly boost its overall box-office total.