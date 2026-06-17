- Home
- Entertainment
- Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan, Janvhi Kapoor's Film Maintains Strong Hold Despite Dip
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan, Janvhi Kapoor's Film Maintains Strong Hold Despite Dip
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan’s Peddi continues its successful box office run despite a slowdown in its second week. The sports action drama added another solid day to its tally, crossing major milestones
Peddi Adds Rs 3.45 Crore On Day 13
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi remained steady at the box office on its 13th day in theatres. The sports action entertainer earned an estimated Rs 3.45 crore net in India on Tuesday, registering a slight drop from the Rs 4.10 crore collected a day earlier.
ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 12: Ram Charan's Sports Drama Crosses INR 312 Crore
With the latest numbers, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 223.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 264.92 crore. Although collections have softened during the second week, the film continues to perform well compared to other releases currently in cinemas.
Worldwide Total Climbs Past Rs 317 Crore
Peddi also maintained its presence in overseas markets. The film reportedly added around Rs 35 lakh gross internationally on Day 13, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 52.20 crore.
As a result, the movie's worldwide gross collection has now touched an impressive Rs 317.12 crore. The achievement further strengthens the film's position as one of the biggest South Indian hits of 2026. Earlier, the makers had announced that Peddi emerged as the highest-grossing South Indian film of the year.
Region-wise, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's strongest territories, contributing nearly Rs 2.80 crore gross on Tuesday. Karnataka followed with Rs 35 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 10 lakh. Other Indian markets collectively generated approximately Rs 71 lakh gross.
Lyricist Defends Film Amid Character Controversy
While the film enjoys box office success, discussions around Janhvi Kapoor's character continue online. Addressing the controversy during a success event, lyricist Anantha Sriram defended the creative choices made by director Buchi Babu Sana.
According to him, characters should be viewed within the context of a filmmaker's vision and storytelling style. He argued that different forms of expression are often judged by varying standards and warned against restricting artistic freedom due to social media criticism.
The lyricist also suggested that the director's apology was likely motivated by a desire to avoid hurting sentiments rather than an admission of wrongdoing. He emphasized that excessive scrutiny could discourage filmmakers from exploring bold themes and authentic character portrayals in mainstream cinema.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.