Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi remained steady at the box office on its 13th day in theatres. The sports action entertainer earned an estimated Rs 3.45 crore net in India on Tuesday, registering a slight drop from the Rs 4.10 crore collected a day earlier.

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With the latest numbers, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 223.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 264.92 crore. Although collections have softened during the second week, the film continues to perform well compared to other releases currently in cinemas.