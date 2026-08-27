Bajaj has launched its 2026 Pulsar 150 for ₹1,15,233. The bike gets a new LED headlamp, monoshock suspension, and cool tech like a TFT display with Google Maps and three riding modes.

The king of Indian streets, the Bajaj Pulsar 150, is back in a brand new avatar. Bajaj has officially launched its popular 2026 Pulsar 150, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1,15,233.

This new update isn't just about looks; the bike has received significant technical upgrades too. Here’s a full breakdown of what’s new.

1. Modern Design

The new Pulsar 150 looks much sharper and sportier than before.

LED Headlamp: For the first time, it gets a very attractive LED headlamp unit.

For the first time, it gets a very attractive LED headlamp unit. Sporty Tank: The fuel tank and its extensions have been designed to look more aggressive.

However, Bajaj has kept the Pulsar's iconic design intact, so you can still recognize it as a Pulsar from a distance.

2. Powerful Engine & New Chassis

Engine: The bike has a 150cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 13.6bhp of power and 14.2Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike has a 150cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 13.6bhp of power and 14.2Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Monoshock Suspension: The old model had two shock absorbers. But the new model gets a monoshock setup, which greatly improves the bike's handling.

The old model had two shock absorbers. But the new model gets a monoshock setup, which greatly improves the bike's handling. New Frame: The bike also gets a new frame, which makes the riding experience much better.

3. Hi-Tech Features

This time, Bajaj has given a lot of importance to technology. The top-end variant of the bike comes with a TFT console. It includes features like Google Maps Mirroring, call/SMS alerts, music control, and even document storage.

For the first time in this segment, the bike offers three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Sport.

4. Safety

When it comes to safety, the bike comes with single-channel ABS as a standard feature. This prevents the bike from skidding during emergency braking.

In short, if you are looking for a stylish, budget-friendly 150cc bike with modern technology, the new 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is an excellent choice.