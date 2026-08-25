Bajaj Pulsar: Fresh Look, Crazy Features! New Pulsar 150, 125 Have Arrived in Style
Bajaj Auto has just dropped its iconic Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 125 bikes in India with a fresh new look and some seriously modern features. Let's check out all the details, including the new features and prices.
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The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 and 125 are here, and the features are next-level!
Bajaj Auto has given its popular Pulsar series a big update, launching the 25th-anniversary Pulsar 150 and 125 models in India. While keeping the classic Pulsar look, Bajaj has upgraded almost every major part. The new Pulsar 125's price starts at Rs. 92,990 (ex-showroom), while the Pulsar 150 starts from Rs. 1,15,233 (ex-showroom).
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Here's the full price list for all the new Pulsar variants.
The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 comes in three variants: SD Single Seat (Rs. 1,15,233), TD Single Seat (Rs. 1,22,184), and TD Split Seat (Rs. 1,23,187). The Pulsar 125 is available in four variants: Base (Rs. 92,990), STD Single Seat (Rs. 99,291), STD Split Seat (Rs. 1,00,288), and Premium Split Seat (Rs. 1,04,318). For an extra Rs. 6,951, you can upgrade the P150 to get a TFT screen with Google Maps, a rear disc brake, and more. The price difference between variants is quite small for the features you get.
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More torque and better power delivery for city rides.
The new Pulsar 150 gets a 149.5cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine. It produces 13.6bhp (14hp) of power and 14.1Nm of torque, which is 0.9Nm more than before. The Pulsar 125 makes 11.7bhp. Bajaj says you can access 85% of the torque from just 3,000rpm, making it super easy to ride in city traffic. They've also designed a new gearbox specifically for smooth, low-speed travel.
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Major upgrades to the frame, suspension, and brakes.
Bajaj has made big changes to improve the ride. The old dual-cradle frame is gone, replaced by a new single-cradle frame for better stability. Both bikes now feature a monoshock suspension at the back, a huge upgrade from the old twin-shocks. The Pulsar 150 gets a 260mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, with single-channel ABS as standard. Both models run on tubeless tyres.
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First in segment: A TFT screen with Google Maps!
Bajaj has packed these bikes with some serious tech. The top variants of both the Pulsar 150 and 125 get a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster. The P150's top model even supports Google Maps mirroring through Wi-Fi, a feature you don't usually see in this segment. You also get smart features like call/SMS alerts, digital document storage, and a Type-C charging port.
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Ride modes and Crawl Tech for an easier city commute.
It's surprising to see riding modes on bikes with this power. The Pulsar 150 and top-spec Pulsar 125 models come with three modes: Road, Rain, and Sport. Another cool feature is 'Crawl Tech,' which lets the bike move slowly in traffic without you twisting the throttle. The top variants also get an ISG system for silent starts and auto stop-start function. The bikes also feature a redesigned, aggressive-looking LED headlight.
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