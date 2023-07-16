Amazon Prime Day sale: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra gets Rs 7,000 discount during sale; Check details

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was launched at at price of Rs 89,999 for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get a flat discount of Rs 7000 on the device if you make the purchase using an ICICI Credit card.

The brand-new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, their strongest and most stylish foldable phone yet, is now on sale. You can get the Razr 40 Ultra for a massive Rs 7000 discount as part of the Amazon Prime Day offer. The large screen on the back of this phone, which also serves as a helpful second display, is what makes it cool. This time, the design has been improved, and there are many of colour possibilities available to you.

The pricing of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's 8GB RAM, 256GB storage model at launch was Rs 89,999. However, if you purchase the smartphone using an ICICI Credit card during the Amazon Prime Day deal, you will receive a flat discount of Rs 7000. The cost will thereafter drop to Rs 82,999. Similar to that, you may receive a discount of up to Rs 6250 if you hold an SBI Bank credit card.

When compared to the Motorola Razr 40, the Ultra features some observable modifications. The external display's size is one significant difference. It now has a 3.6-inch viewing area that lets users utilise some apps and make calls.

On the Ultra variant, the display quality has also been upgraded. Motorola has chosen a 10-bit display that has a peak brightness of 1100 nits, HDR10+ compatibility, and a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz. A 10-bit LTPO panel with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a maximum brightness of 1400 nits is also included in the update to the primary display.

Both the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra feature a durable design, and the exterior screens are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Depending on the colour option, the same materials—vegan or metal—are employed.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Although the battery is somewhat smaller at 3800mAh, it does enable both cable charging at 30W and wireless charging at 5W. In comparison to the Razr 40, the lower battery size could enable faster charging with the included charger.

The Razr 40 Ultra is different from its sister in terms of the camera configuration. The primary camera is a 12-megapixel one with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera of the Razr 40 Ultra features a wider aperture than the 64-megapixel camera on the Razr 40, so it can collect more light despite appearing to be less powerful.

Other notable features of the Razr 40 Ultra include dual speakers with Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound spatial audio support, 5G connectivity, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3.

