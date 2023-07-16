Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: iPhone 14 Plus gets HUGE discount; Check out deal details

The iPhone 14 Plus, which has a sizable 6.7-inch screen, a potent A15 Bionic CPU, plenty of storage choices, and pair 12MP cameras, is presently on sale at Flipkart's Big Savings Day event for a reduced price.

There is no better time than now to get an iPhone 14 if you are considering it. The Flipkart Big Savings Days are now live and offer several deals and discounts on TVs, smartphones, and other items.Presently available at Flipkart's Big Savings Day offer is the iPhone 14 Plus. This most recent iPhone model has a big 6.7-inch screen size, which is comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it is less expensive. It has a strong A15 Bionic CPU, two 12MP cameras on the rear, and provides roomy storage choices up to 512GB.

The iPhone 14 Plus is offered at a discount during the Flipkart sale. Originally selling for Rs 89,990, the entry-level model with 128GB of storage is now available for Rs 73,999. The top-of-the-line 512GB version costs Rs 1,03,999, while the 256GB model costs Rs 83,999.

Flipkart is furthermore offering an attractive exchange bonus discount of Rs 35,000 in addition to the lowered rates. This implies that you can save more money if you trade in your old smartphone. Additionally, you may save an additional 10% off of up to Rs 1,000 if you pay using an Axis Bank credit card or choose EMI transactions.

To make an informed choice, be sure to review all of the information on the Flipkart offer on the iPhone 14 Plus. This might be a fantastic opportunity to purchase the most recent iPhone model at a lower cost thanks to these huge reductions.

The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 are relatively similar, although they differ significantly in terms of the size of their screens. An expanded 6.7-inch liquid retina display is included with the iPhone 14 Plus. It has a new kind of notch, yet it is the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The A15 Bionic processor, which is the same one utilised in the whole iPhone 13 range, gets upgraded for the iPhone 14 Plus. This indicates that you may anticipate swift performance and easy operation.

The iPhone 14 Plus has two 12-megapixel cameras: a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel primary camera. The iPhone 14's camera, according to Apple, performs better than its earlier generations, enabling users to effortlessly take fantastic pictures and movies. With iOS already loaded, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer a smooth and user-friendly experience straight out of the box.

