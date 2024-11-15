"No genetic mutation": Authorities in dark as jaundice fatalities rise in Kerala

A preliminary study by the National Institute of Virology confirms that there has been no genetic mutation in the Hepatitis A virus amid a rise in jaundice cases in Kerala. The study follows an uptick in cases and deaths, with 6,494 confirmed cases and 64 deaths recorded this year.

Kozhikode: A preliminary study conducted by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune indicates that there has been no genetic mutation in the Hepatitis A virus. The analysis was carried out following a recent surge in jaundice cases, with samples sent from Kozhikode Medical College for detailed examination.

Jaundice has been spreading rapidly in several parts of the state in recent months. Alongside the rise in cases, data reveals an increase in mortality rates compared to previous years. According to the Health Department, there have been 6,494 confirmed cases of jaundice and 64 fatalities so far this year. Additionally, 17,830 suspected cases and 18 suspected deaths have been reported.

In Kozhikode alone, 80 people have been diagnosed with jaundice in the past 12 days. Dr. V.K. Shameer, Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at Kozhikode Medical College, highlighted in a recent Facebook post that Hepatitis A, which was previously considered a relatively mild infection, is now claiming the lives of even young individuals in a short span of time.

In response to the alarming rise in both cases and fatalities, the Microbiology Department at Kozhikode Medical College had sent samples for genotyping analysis to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune six months ago.

Preliminary findings from NIV reveal no genetic mutation in the virus, indicating that the strain matches the genotype previously found in the region. However, given the increasing number of cases, the Pune lab is conducting more detailed studies. Samples from severe cases, including those involving multiple deaths within the same family, are being sent from Kozhikode Medical College for further analysis.

Health experts emphasize the need for more in-depth studies to determine why the severity of the disease is increasing. They point out that the spread of Hepatitis A is largely attributed to the consumption of contaminated water and food. A lack of proper hygiene practices, including people consuming food and water from unhygienic roadside eateries, has been identified as a major cause of the outbreak. Since Hepatitis A is primarily transmitted through contaminated water and food, health officials strongly advise the public to drink only boiled and cooled water to prevent infection.

