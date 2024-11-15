Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's NPP wins majority in Parliament, finishes on top in Tamil heartland Jaffna

Sri Lanka’s new Marxist-leaning President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has secured a majority in parliament, according to official election results released on Friday.

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's NPP wins majority in Parliament, finishes on top in Tamil heartland Jaffna snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

Sri Lanka’s new Marxist-leaning President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has secured a majority in parliament, according to official election results released on Friday. His National People’s Power Party (NPP) won at least 123 of the 225 parliamentary seats, based on partial results from the Elections Commission.

In contrast, the opposition-led Samagi Jana Balawegaya (United People’s Power Party), headed by Sajith Premedasa, won 31 seats.

Dissanayake, who assumed the presidency on September 21, was elected after rejecting the traditional political parties that have ruled Sri Lanka since its independence in 1948. Despite securing only 42% of the vote in the presidential election, his party saw a significant boost in support in the parliamentary elections just two months later.

Jaffna win blow for ethnic Tamil parties

In a stunning development that signals a major shift in Sri Lanka’s electoral landscape, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s party secured a victory in the Jaffna district, the heart of the ethnic Tamil population in the north, along with several other minority strongholds.

Political parties that have long supported the vanquished Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and continue to advocate for separatist causes suffered significant setbacks, despite securing a few seats. The NPP bagged three of the told six seats in Jaffna.

This win in Jaffna is a significant blow to the traditional ethnic Tamil parties that have dominated northern politics since the country’s independence. It also reflects a change in the attitudes of Tamils, who have historically been wary of Sinhalese-majority leaders.

The Tamil ethnic group had fought a protracted civil war from 1983 to 2009 in an attempt to establish a separate homeland, citing marginalization by Sinhalese-controlled governments. The conflict, which resulted in over 100,000 deaths, according to conservative UN estimates, ended without achieving the Tamil rebels’ goal.

“This is not a slap on the face of pro-LTTE diaspora but a body blow to them,” Arul, the editor of the editor of Jaffna Monitor was quoted as saying in a The Federal report.

NPP steals the thunder

The NPP also claimed two of the four seats in Trincomalee in the east and two of the six seats in the Vanni electoral district, where the brutal separatist war ended in 2009. The remaining four seats in Vanni were split among other parties.

In Nuwara Eliya, located in the heart of Sri Lanka and home to hundreds of thousands of Indian Tamil-origin tea plantation workers, the NPP made a stunning sweep, securing five of the eight seats, surprising both allies and opponents of the ruling party.

Overall, the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK), commonly known as the Federal Party, came in second in the Tamil-majority areas of the north and east.

Under Sri Lanka’s proportional representative electoral system, 196 of the 225 parliamentary seats were up for grabs, with seats allocated to parties based on the proportion of votes they received in each district. The remaining 29 seats, known as national list seats, are distributed among parties and independent groups according to the proportion of total votes they received nationwide.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

'Would pull off '9/11-style' attack': Man, with ISIS ties, arrested for planning Houston terrorist attack: FBI shk

Houston terror plot foiled: ISIS-linked man held for planning 9/11-style attack; WATCH dramatic arrest

Triggered by Donald Trump's victory, US woman kills father with ice axe, calls it 'act of liberation' shk

Triggered by Donald Trump's victory, US woman kills father with ice axe, calls it 'act of liberation'

From viral sensation to entrepreneur, Arshad Khan bags Rs 10 million for Chaiwala & Co. AJR

From viral sensation to entrepreneur, Pakistan's famous chailwala Arshad Khan bags Rs 10 million

Remove words 'secularism & socialism' from Constitution: Bangladesh Attorney General shk

Remove words 'secularism & socialism' from Constitution: Bangladesh Attorney General

Recent Stories

Instant Demat Account Opening with Aadhaar and PAN - Bajaj Finserv Enhances Digital KYC Process

Instant Demat Account Opening with Aadhaar and PAN – Bajaj Finserv Enhances Digital KYC Process

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health NTI

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi dmn

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices gcw

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon