Nissan introduces Magnite with premium features; will compete with Tata Punch, Tata Nexon

Nissan has re-introduced the Magnite with upgraded features and a luxurious interior. Starting at Rs. 6 lakh, it aims to compete with Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Swift, offering premium features like an 8-inch touchscreen and advanced safety systems.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 11:49 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

Nissan Magnite

In a competitive world, many automobile companies are entering the car industry with excellent features one after another to attract customers. In an attempt to attract customers, Nissan has re-introduced its car, the Nissan Magnite, according to a recent report.

With its innovative features and stunning looks, it is expected to become a very popular recommendation for the Indian market. In addition to the new design, luxurious interiors and premium features have also been provided for customers to experience luxury. 

article_image2

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite Budget Car

Offering a very low budget for the Nissan Magnite automobile, its starting price in Indian value is Rs.6 lakh, making it an excellent choice for customers looking for a car for Rs.6 lakh. It also allows it to go against Tata Punch and Tata Nexon. It also has premium features like the Maruti Swift.

article_image3

Nissan Magnite Features

Features

Nissan Magnite boasts premium features with luxurious interiors, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster; dual front airbags; 360-degree camera; hill-start assist; these provide the highest safety features for a company. The design of this car is also excellent, in the new upgraded model you will get the benefit of a luxurious interior with premium features.

article_image4

Nissan Magnite Engine

Engine and Mileage

As for powerful engine options, now, the Nissan Magnite has a 1-liter naturally aspirated engine capable of producing 72 power and 96 Nm of torque. A one-liter turbo-petrol engine produces up to 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque. Its mileage is reported to be 26 kilometers per liter.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health NTI

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi dmn

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices gcw

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy? vkp

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon