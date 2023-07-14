Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple rolls out first public beta of WatchOS 10; users get revamped widget, new watch faces & more

    Apple has released the first public beta for watchOS 10, featuring a revamped user interface, new watch faces, and improved applications. Users can install the beta by first installing the iOS 17 beta on their device.

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    Apple has recently introduced the first public beta for watchOS 10, following the developer beta that commenced in June. Apple's most recent operating system for wearable devices is being heralded as a major improvement since it has a brand-new user interface with a widget-focused design, fresh watch faces, enhanced apps, and much more. Following the progression to the third developer beta for iOS 17, watchOS 10, and other software, Apple has now made the initial free public version of the beta software accessible to all users interested in trying it out.

    This year, Apple significantly altered the market by making the developer beta available to all customers without payment. However, the public beta's release denotes a more secure stage in testing, demonstrating Apple's confidence in allowing non-developers to use the programme.

    According to reports, watchOS 10 significantly improves the Apple Watch user experience by bringing a new widget-based user interface, mental health features like mood monitoring, and a variety of new watch faces.

    In addition, native applications including Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, and Heart Rate have all undergone contemporary redesigns with improved navigation that provide users access to more detailed and easily accessible information.

    How to update Apple Watch to WatchOS 10

    • Open the Watch app on your iPhone
    • Navigate to the My Watch area under General > Software Update > Beta updates
    • You will see the watchOS 10 public beta option there
    • Enter your iPhone's passcode and start the download

    Once the new software is downloaded, start the installation. The whole process can take around 30 minutes to complete. So, please be patient and ensure that your Apple Watch is connected to the charger during the process.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
