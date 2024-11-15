Remove words 'secularism & socialism' from Constitution: Bangladesh Attorney General

Bangladesh Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman has proposed substantial revisions to the country's Constitution, recommending the elimination of “secularism” and “socialism” as foundational principles.

Bangladesh Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman has proposed substantial revisions to the country's Constitution, recommending the elimination of “secularism” and “socialism” as foundational principles. The announcement, made during a High Court hearing, arrives as Bangladesh grapples with its identity amidst shifting political tides.

The hearing was centered on a writ petition questioning the legitimacy of the 15th amendment, a constitutional overhaul enacted in 2011 by the former Awami League government. This controversial amendment had restored secularism as a core state principle, abolished the caretaker government system, and formally recognized Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the Father of the Nation.

Now, the interim government seeks to nullify much of the amendment’s content, favoring a return to previous systems and principles.

"As a whole, we do not want that (HC) rule to be scrapped," Attorney General Asaduzzaman asserted. He clarified that the government aligns with the petition’s objective to challenge the 15th amendment, emphasizing the reinstatement of the caretaker government system and the inclusion of referendums in the nation’s decision-making processes.

This proposal is anticipated to ignite intense debate across Bangladesh, as it raises profound questions about the nation’s identity, state ideology, and governance model. The 15th amendment, which passed through Parliament with overwhelming support from the Awami League’s then-majority, not only restored secularism but also banned the assumption of state power through extra-constitutional means and formally declared Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the Father of the Nation.

During his concluding remarks, Asaduzzaman made clear the interim government’s intention to largely deem the 15th amendment unconstitutional, while preserving select provisions. His call to reintroduce the caretaker government system and establish referendums in the Constitution speaks to a broader desire for structural reform in how Bangladesh governs and maintains checks on its electoral process.

This proposed shift in the Constitution comes in the wake of a seismic political upheaval. The Awami League government fell on August 5, following a sweeping protest led by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, which initially emerged as a demand for quota reforms. Just days after the government’s downfall, Nobel laureate Muhammad assumed the role of chief adviser to the interim government, ushering in a period of transition that now aims to recalibrate the country’s foundational legal document.

