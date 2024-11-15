Remove words 'secularism & socialism' from Constitution: Bangladesh Attorney General

Bangladesh Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman has proposed substantial revisions to the country's Constitution, recommending the elimination of “secularism” and “socialism” as foundational principles.

Remove words 'secularism & socialism' from Constitution: Bangladesh Attorney General shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

 

Bangladesh Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman has proposed substantial revisions to the country's Constitution, recommending the elimination of “secularism” and “socialism” as foundational principles. The announcement, made during a High Court hearing, arrives as Bangladesh grapples with its identity amidst shifting political tides.

The hearing was centered on a writ petition questioning the legitimacy of the 15th amendment, a constitutional overhaul enacted in 2011 by the former Awami League government. This controversial amendment had restored secularism as a core state principle, abolished the caretaker government system, and formally recognized Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the Father of the Nation.

Now, the interim government seeks to nullify much of the amendment’s content, favoring a return to previous systems and principles.

"As a whole, we do not want that (HC) rule to be scrapped," Attorney General Asaduzzaman asserted. He clarified that the government aligns with the petition’s objective to challenge the 15th amendment, emphasizing the reinstatement of the caretaker government system and the inclusion of referendums in the nation’s decision-making processes.

Also read: Inside Sheikh Hasina's 100 days in an Indian safe house: How former Bangladesh PM is faring now

This proposal is anticipated to ignite intense debate across Bangladesh, as it raises profound questions about the nation’s identity, state ideology, and governance model. The 15th amendment, which passed through Parliament with overwhelming support from the Awami League’s then-majority, not only restored secularism but also banned the assumption of state power through extra-constitutional means and formally declared Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the Father of the Nation.

During his concluding remarks, Asaduzzaman made clear the interim government’s intention to largely deem the 15th amendment unconstitutional, while preserving select provisions. His call to reintroduce the caretaker government system and establish referendums in the Constitution speaks to a broader desire for structural reform in how Bangladesh governs and maintains checks on its electoral process.

This proposed shift in the Constitution comes in the wake of a seismic political upheaval. The Awami League government fell on August 5, following a sweeping protest led by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, which initially emerged as a demand for quota reforms. Just days after the government’s downfall, Nobel laureate Muhammad assumed the role of chief adviser to the interim government, ushering in a period of transition that now aims to recalibrate the country’s foundational legal document.

Also read: Oxford Union's Kashmir debate: Indian student dubs president 'stooge of Pakistan, ISI'; protests erupt (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

'Would pull off '9/11-style' attack': Man, with ISIS ties, arrested for planning Houston terrorist attack: FBI shk

Houston terror plot foiled: ISIS-linked man held for planning 9/11-style attack; WATCH dramatic arrest

Triggered by Donald Trump's victory, US woman kills father with ice axe, calls it 'act of liberation' shk

Triggered by Donald Trump's victory, US woman kills father with ice axe, calls it 'act of liberation'

From viral sensation to entrepreneur, Arshad Khan bags Rs 10 million for Chaiwala & Co. AJR

From viral sensation to entrepreneur, Pakistan's famous chailwala Arshad Khan bags Rs 10 million

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's NPP wins majority in Parliament, finishes on top in Tamil heartland Jaffna snt

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's NPP wins majority in Parliament, finishes on top in Tamil heartland Jaffna

Recent Stories

Instant Demat Account Opening with Aadhaar and PAN - Bajaj Finserv Enhances Digital KYC Process

Instant Demat Account Opening with Aadhaar and PAN – Bajaj Finserv Enhances Digital KYC Process

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health NTI

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi dmn

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices gcw

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon