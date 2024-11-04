Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it

Realme is launching the GT 7 Pro in India on November 26th. It will be the first Snapdragon 8 Elite phone in India, featuring unique AI capabilities like AI Sketch to Image and AI Motion Deblur, alongside a powerful camera system and impressive display.

Realme has announced that on November 26, it would introduce its flagship Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone in India. It has been revealed to have a Mars Design with a distinctly textured back and a number of unique AI capabilities, making it the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone in India. AI features such as AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution will be available on the phone.

Realme GT 7 Pro launch soon: Here's what you can expect

According to reports, the Realme GT 7 Pro will have a 6.78-inch screen. Additionally, it is rumored to include an 8T LTPO circuit, which means the phone may handle a changeable refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz. Realme has already verified that there is an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor below, and it is anticipated to reach a maximum brightness of 6,000 nits.

The phone, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, will include 8/12/16 and 24GB RAM in addition to 128/256/512 and 1TB of storage. It is reported that the GT 7 Pro would have a huge 6,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

According to reports, the GT 7 Pro has a triple camera sensor on the rear that has an 8MP sensor and two 50MP cameras. A three-telephoto lens will be part of the back camera configuration, but we won't know more until Realme makes the product official. The GT 7 Pro is probably going to have a 16MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

In addition to this powerful hardware, the phone will come equipped with a variety of AI features, including AI Sketch to Image, AI Motion Deblur technology, AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity, and AI Game Super Resolution.

The Realme GT 7 Pro could be powered by a robust 6,500mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups. On the security front, the device is expected to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for easy access.

