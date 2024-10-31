7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly

Is your phone slow or freezing? Learn 7 quick fixes to speed up your device, including clearing cache, managing storage, and removing unnecessary apps. Get your phone running smoothly again!

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

We are all heavily dependent on our cellphones in our technologically advanced world, yet occasionally these devices might slow or cease working suddenly at crucial times. Sometimes, individuals find these glitches to be very annoying. In order to help users avoid such technical hiccups and enjoy uninterrupted use of technology, tech experts suggest a few quick fixes for slow and hanging mobile phones. These include managing storage, cleaning the app cache, updating software, restarting the phone, removing unnecessary apps, deleting widgets, and performing malware checks.

1. App Cache Clearing

Over time, smartphone apps have a tendency to gather data and cache, which might reduce the device's performance. To avoid this problem and improve the phone's performance, adhere to these simple steps.
Step 1: Open the settings. After that, go to storage.
Step 2: To remove the cache, select the "clear cache" option.
Step 3: To clear the cache for a particular app, navigate to settings, pick the app whose cache needs to be cleared, and then press "Clear Cache."

2. Empty the storage

A smartphone with inadequate storage capacity may occasionally slow. To address these gaps
Step 1: Navigate to settings.
Step 2: Choose storage, then remove unnecessary old photos, videos, and data.

3. Update the software application

To take advantage of new features and prevent needless delays, users should often update to the most recent version of the program.

4. Check for malware

Users who want to safeguard their devices from viruses should download a well-known virus-detecting program. The device's software viruses will be identified by this app. For this task, Norton Mobile Security and the McAfee App are two excellent virus-scanning programs.

5. Turn off or delete widgets

When many widgets from different apps are running in the background, the phone tends to slow. Eliminating extraneous widgets is crucial. To remove or clear the region, press and hold a widget on the home screen, then toggle it.

6. Remove any programs that aren't needed

Installing pointless applications is more common among users. These apps consume a significant amount of the phone's RAM and cache. Identifying and removing unnecessary applications is crucial.

7. Restarting the mobile device

Sometimes a stuck screen can be fixed by restarting your smartphone. For that: Step 1: After holding down the power button until the menu button appears, hit "restart".
Step 2: If the smartphone is not responding, press the power button for more than 10 seconds.

