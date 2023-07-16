Amazon Prime Day sale: MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 & more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is live, featuring discounts and deals on a wide range of products including the iPhone 14, MacBook Air 2020 M1, and Apple Watch Series 8. Check details here.

The 2023 Amazon Prime Day Sale is now available to all Prime members. The sale will run from July 15 to July 16 across two days.Since the deal is exclusive to Prime members, the entire purpose of Prime Day is to draw new customers to the service. On a variety of goods, Amazon is providing a wide selection of discounts and special offers.

Customers can benefit from bank incentives and cashback alternatives, when available, and certain goods have exchange offers. Additionally, certain products have the option for no-cost EMI. Here is the list of best deals Apple products for people who are planning to buy a new iPhone, MacBook or an iPad.

iPhone 14

The base model of the iPhone 14 series, which debuted in September 2022, is available in a variety of colours, including Blue, Midnight, Purple, (Product) RED, Starlight, and Yellow. The 128GB storage model of the iPhone 14 cost Rs. 79,990 when it was first released. However, the Apple phone is offered at a discounted rate of Rs. 65,999 during the 2023 Prime Day sale.

This phone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of 1200nits and is powered by an A15 Bionic SoC. It contains an LED flash unit in addition to a dual camera device with two 12-megapixel sensors. Additionally, the front camera has a 12-megapixel sensor and TrueDepth functionality.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 was introduced in September 2022 and comes in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes. It has an always-on display (AoD). This smart wearable's 41mm version has a starting price of Rs. 45,900. However, it is on sale for Rs. 32,990 during the 2023 Amazon Prime Day Sale, representing a Rs. 12,910 savings.

The watch has several health monitoring functions, such as electrocardiogram (ECG), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Additionally, those who menstruate can use this watch to monitor their ovulation cycles. Better battery life—up to 36 hours on a single charge—is provided by the Apple Watch 8.

MacBook Air 2020

The 13.3-inch LED-backlit IPS display on the MacBook Air 2020 has a pixel density of 227ppi and a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels. It is powered by the M1 chipset. This laptop delivers up to 18 hours of video playback time on a single charge and supports 30W USB Type-C charging. There are three distinct colour options for the MacBook, including Gold, Silver, and Space Grey.

The price of the MacBook Air 2020 M1 is reduced to Rs. 81,990 during the Prime Day sale from Rs. 92,900 upon launch. EMI choices start at Rs. 3,917, and many cardholders can choose from no-cost EMI alternatives as well.

