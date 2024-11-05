Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Apple has launched a free service program for iPhone 14 Plus models manufactured between April 10, 2023, and April 28, 2024, addressing a camera preview issue. Affected users can check eligibility and claim free repairs for up to three years after purchase.

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

For owners of the iPhone 14 Plus who are experiencing a unique type of problem that affects smartphones made between April 10, 2023, and April 28, 2024, Apple has established a free servicing program. A manufacturing flaw in the impacted iPhone 14 Plus models prevents the smartphone from displaying a preview when the back camera is in use.

Users of the iPhone 14 Plus who have a specific camera problem can visit Apple's official support page and enter their device's IMEI number to see whether they qualify for free repairs. If qualified, Apple will cover the cost of the repairs. Users of the iPhone 14 Plus who have already paid for repairs associated with this problem can also ask for a refund.

According to Apple, customers can submit claims for these free fixes for a maximum of three years after the iPhone 14 Plus was first purchased. However, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and later models are not covered by this program; it only applies to a "very small percentage" of iPhone 14 Plus devices. This is Apple's first free repair program in three years; the last one was for iPhone 12 units with earphone problems in 2021.

This marks Apple’s first free repair initiative since 2021 when the company offered repairs for iPhone 12 units with an earpiece issue.

Separately, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series handsets now include the first wave of Apple Intelligence capabilities thanks to the recent release of iOS 18.1. Although the iPhone 14 series got the upgrade, its outdated SoC and less RAM prevent it from supporting the new AI functions. Not even the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, which were introduced last year, have Apple Intelligence support.

