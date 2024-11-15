Naga Chaitanya net worth: Know about his assets, income and more

Entertainment
Naga Chaitanya’s net worth is estimated at INR 154 crore, reflecting his successful career in the Telugu film industry and other business ventures.
Naga Chaitanya earns between INR 5 crore to INR 10 crore per film, reflecting his industry status and box office performance, including movies like Thank You.
Beyond films, Naga Chaitanya earns from his Hyderabad-based cloud kitchen, Shoyu, which specializes in Southeast-Asian cuisine, with an outlet at the airport.
Chaitanya endorses several popular brands like Myntra, Ariel, Tasva, Magnum India, and Dasos Cabinets, leveraging his social media presence and public appeal.
In 2023, Naga Chaitanya bought a Rs 15 crore property in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, following his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Naga Chaitanya’s luxury car collection includes a Ferrari F430, Mercedes Benz G-Class G63, and a Nissan GT-R, with each valued at several crores.