Infinix Hot 30 5G with 6000mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM launched in India under Rs 15,000

The phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The Hot 30 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base variant and Rs 13,499 for the higher variant. Infinix is also offering a special price of Rs 1,000 off with bank offers for the Hot 30.

A Chinese smartphone maker named Infinix has been quite active with back-to-back announcements of new models. The business recently unveiled the Infinix Hot 30 5G in India, bringing its range of smartphones priced under Rs 15,000. The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, together with up to 8GB+8GB (expandable) RAM and 128GB storage, are all included in this recently released 5G smartphone.

The phone has a sizable 6000mAh battery, making it ideal for consumers looking for a cheap smartphone that can last all day. According to the manufacturer, people looking for a cheap smartphone with decent performance and a long battery life may choose the Infinix Hot 30 5G.

The 6.78-inch FHD+ display of the Infinix Hot 30 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Hot 30 is powered by the most recent operating system from the business, XOS 13, which is based on Android 13. Additionally, Infinix guarantees two years of security updates and one year of Android upgrades.

Also Read | OnePlus may launch its first folding phone on August 29; Here's what you can expect

The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, which supports up to 8GB of RAM and an extendable option of 8GB, powers the smartphone on the hardware side. The phone has two speakers and DTS Sound technology, which enhances the audio quality of music, movies, and video games.

A 6000mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast charging capabilities is housed within the Infinix Hot 30 5G. With its "power marathon" technology, the phone advertises 53 hours of talk time, 21 hours of video streaming, 13 hours of gaming, and 35 days of standby time.

Also Read | Google Pay introduces UPI Lite, users can make payments without PIN; Here's how you can enable it

The Infinix Hot 30 5G has two rear cameras, one of which is a 50-megapixel primary camera with a quad-LED flash and capability for 2K video recording. An 8-megapixel front camera with an LED light is available for taking selfies.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G supports dual 5G SIM cards and is compatible with about 14 5G bands in terms of connection. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Type-C connector, and a 3.5mm audio jack are all supported. The phone also has an IP53 grade for water resistance.

Also Read | WhatsApp to introduce animated avatar feature for iOS, Android users: Report

Users of the Infinix Hot 30 5G may make payments with only one tap thanks to the inclusion of an NFC payment capability. Additionally, it supports face unlock and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The new Infinix Hot 30 is available in two different configurations: one with 4GB of RAM (with a 4GB extendable option) and 128GB of internal storage, and the other with 8GB of RAM (with an 8GB expandable option).

The cost of the smartphone is Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB model and Rs 13,499 for the premium variant. Infinix is offering a special discount of Rs 1000 with a bank offer and a 6-month no-cost EMI option as part of the launch promotion. There will be two colour options for the Infinix Hot 30 5G for purchase: Knight Black and Aurora Blue.

Also Read | iOS 17 public beta is here! Here's how you can install it; Is your iPhone compatible?