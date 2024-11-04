iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users

The upcoming iPhone 17 series is rumored to feature ProMotion displays, including LTPO technology, for both the standard and Slim/Plus models. This upgrade, previously exclusive to Pro models, is expected to enhance power efficiency and offer variable refresh rates.

With the recent announcement of the new M4 Mac series, Apple's 2024 portfolio is complete. The company's 2025 iPhone launch, which is anticipated to include the redesigned iPhone SE 4 model, is now the center of attention and curiosity. The rumored iPhone 17 Slim model, which is predicted to take the Plus name starting next year, is one of the pleasant surprises that the high-end iPhone 17 series is expected to provide customers.

According to fresh reports, the iPhone 17 series will switch to ProMotion screens, which are now only available on iPhone Pro models. Yes, it is anticipated that both the standard iPhone 17 and the 17 Slim/Plus would include an LTPO panel, which stands for adaptive refresh rate support on the screen. Since Samsung and LG are probably going to be Apple's OLED panel suppliers, the information about this update comes from South Korean news outlet ETNews.

After making their debut with the 13 Pro models, the ProMotion screens on the iPhone were generally anticipated to be included in the whole iPhone 16 lineup, however this was not the case. Moving the standard models to the ProMotion list must be one of Apple's priorities, though, as the company is anticipated to provide some significant enhancements with the 2025 iPhone portfolio.

What is LTPO technology?

Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide, or LTPO, technology has become the norm for both mid-range and flagship Android smartphones. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were the first Apple handsets to use the technology in 2021; the basic models still used 60Hz low-density polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) screens.

LTPO displays are often more power-efficient than their LTPS counterparts because they provide a variable refresh rate based on the job that is currently executing on the screen. The iPhone 13 Pro may have variable refresh rates as low as 10Hz, however the majority of Android LTPO screens enable variable refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz. With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple began supporting refresh rates as low as 1Hz.

Android phones with high refresh rate displays have been available for years, and they start at about Rs 20,000 ($240). However, consumers have been startled by Apple's lack of technological advancements throughout the years, and we hope that this will be addressed in 2025 with the release of the new iPhone 17 series.

