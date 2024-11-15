Triggered by Donald Trump's victory, US woman kills father with ice axe, calls it 'act of liberation'

In a shocking incident, a woman brutally killed her 67-year-old father with an ice axe in US's Seattle city and described her actions as an “act of liberation.”

In a shocking incident, a woman brutally killed her 67-year-old father with an ice axe in US's Seattle city and described her actions as an “act of liberation.” According to New York Post, Corey Burke was a program manager for a space rocket program and the incident occurred on the night of Donald Trump’s Presidential victory.

Burke reportedly attacked her father with an ice axe, strangled him, and even bit him. Police reported finding her covered in blood, smiling and clapping, showing no signs of remorse.

Burke confessed to her crime and said that she felt compelled to kill her father on that very day, claiming that it would “help people change their attachment to their parents.” The crime, as suggested by police reports, was reportedly triggered by Donald Trump's victory in US elections and a heated argument with her father when he refused to turn off the lights in their home.

Police documents reveal a disturbing sequence where Burke remained near her deceased father, smashing windows throughout the home in an apparent frenzy, which she continued to label as an act of “liberation.” Her relationship with her father, as she told authorities, had long been strained, with unresolved tensions, leaving her feeling “hyperfocused and disorganized.”

Burke’s troubled emotions allegedly reached a breaking point that night, with Trump’s election victory described as an “overwhelming” factor that pushed her into violent action. Her behavior became more alarming when she emerged from the house, hands up, with blood smeared on her face, initially claiming she didn’t know the source of the blood or who had broken the windows. Yet, moments later, she quietly admitted to an officer, “I killed him,” charging documents said.

Corey Burke now faces first-degree murder charges and remains in custody on a $2 million bail.

