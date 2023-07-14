Google Pay introduces UPI Lite, users can make payments without PIN; Here's how you can enable it

Google Pay has introduced UPI Lite, allowing users to make quick and easy payments up to Rs 200 without entering a UPI PIN. UPI Lite is a digital payment service launched by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2022. Users can send money up to Rs 200 with a single tap from their UPI Lite account.

Google has launched UPI Lite for Google Pay in India, which allows users to make one-click payments without entering their UPI PIN. For those who are unaware, UPI Lite is an initiative of the RBI and NPCI that links a user's LITE account to their bank account without utilising the main banking system in order to lessen dependence on the issuing bank. This implies that even during times of high transaction volume, when standard UPI frequently has outages owing to a heavy demand on bank servers, UPI Lite has a greater success rate.

Users of UPI Lite can transact up to Rs 4000 per day. The account can be loaded with up to Rs 2000 twice a day, and per transaction, users can make payments up to Rs 200 using the loaded amount.

UPI Lite also keeps your passbook and bank statements organised, which is another perk. It might be challenging to cope with bank statements that are frequently filled with little transactions. While the money you placed into your UPI Lite account will be visible, UPI Lite transactions do not display in your bank passbook. As a result, if you added Rs. 1000, that sum will appear in your bank. However, you can still see the small transactions you made using UPI Lite in your UPI Lite account.

Here's how you can enable UPI Lite on Google Pay

Users of the Google Pay app may go their profile page and click to enable UPI Lite.

Users will be able to contribute funds to their UPI LITE accounts up to INR 2000 when the connection process is complete, with a daily cap of INR 4000.

For transactions with a value of less than Rs 200 and subject to UPI Lite balance, the UPI Lite account will automatically be chosen.

Users must press "Pay PIN-Free" in order to finish the transaction.

UPI Lite is currently supported by 15 banks, including AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Paytm Payments Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.

