ITR filing deadline is November 15; What to do if you miss the deadline?

Taxpayers who miss the November 15, 2024 deadline for filing their ITR can still submit a belated return by December 31, 2024, but will incur penalties.

ITR filing deadline is November 15 2024 What to do if you miss the deadline? Check anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

The deadline for filing the income tax return (ITR) for FY 2023-24 has been extended to November 15, 2024, for taxpayers who require an income tax audit, along with other specified categories. The original due date was October 31, 2024. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced the extension for filing ITR for the Assessment Year 2024-25 to November 15, 2024, to give taxpayers more time to complete their audits before submitting their returns.

Who must file ITR by November 15?

 

1. Any corporate assessee

2. Any non-corporate taxpayer whose financial records must be audited under the Income Tax Act or any other applicable law currently in effect.

3. Any partner of a firm whose accounts must be audited under the Income Tax Act or any other applicable law, or the spouse of such a partner if the provisions of Section 5A (relating to the apportionment of income between spouses under the Portuguese Civil Code) are applicable to that spouse.

What to do if you fail to file ITR?

If a taxpayer fails to file their ITR by the November 15, 2024 deadline, they can still file a belated return by December 31, 2024. However, this will incur penalties, including interest under Sections 234A and 234B. Furthermore, a penalty under Section 234F will be imposed, which could range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on the taxpayer’s income level.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Billionaire street sets record with 67.5 crore property price in Koramangala 3rd block vkp

Bengaluru’s 'Billionaire Street' sets record: Koramangala 3rd block sees highest property price

No liquor sales in Karnataka on November 20 as vendors protest Excise dept corruption unfair practices vkp

No liquor sales in Karnataka on November 20 as vendors protest Excise dept corruption, unfair practices

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 14, 2024: Check latest prices for 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold vkp

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 14, 2024: Check latest prices for 1gm, 8gm and 10gm gold

Bengaluru BBMP simplifies e Khata process Here how to get it without Aadhar card read full guide vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP simplifies e-Khata process: Here's how to get it without Aadhar card

Rupee hits historic low of Rs 84.40 against Dollar amid global pressure AJR

Rupee hits historic low of Rs 84.40 against Dollar amid global pressure

Recent Stories

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health NTI

7 Reasons why drinking hot water before bed can boost your health

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi dmn

Tribal community exemplifies sacrifice, loyalty, and bravery for the nation: CM Yogi

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH) shk

'Ban ISKCON or we will kill devotees': Islamist group's ultimatum to Muhammad Yunus (WATCH)

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices gcw

Looking for Hyundai Creta alternatives? From Grand Vitara to Seltos, take a look at top choices

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy? vkp

Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon